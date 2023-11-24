(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa announced Friday that it has purchased 5,855 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.9007, for a total consideration of EUR16,983.70.

As of today, the company holds 267,000 treasury shares, representing 1.9 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday up 1.8 percent at EUR2.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

