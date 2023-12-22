(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it bought back 7,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.9762, for a total consideration of EUR20,833.60.

To date, the company holds 295,709 treasury shares, representing 2.1 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday up 9.0 percent to EUR3.26 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

