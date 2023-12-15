(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it purchased 8,709 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.8190, for a total consideration of EUR24,551.01.

As of today, the company holds 288,709 treasury shares, accounting for 2.0 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR2.91 per share.

