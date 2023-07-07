(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it bought back 10,500 of its own ordinary shares between July 3 and July 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.8205, for a total consideration of EUR29,615.

To date, the company holds 179,000 treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday down 0.7 percent at EUR2.78 per share.

