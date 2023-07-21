(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it purchased 16,550 of its own ordinary shares between July 17 and July 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.1237, for a total consideration of EUR51,696.47.

As of today, the company holds 203,000 treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday flat at EUR3.15 per share.

