  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Neodecortech S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDT   IT0005275778

NEODECORTECH S.P.A.

(NDT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
3.100 EUR   -0.64%
02:02pNeodecortech purchased 5,800 shares of its own common stock
AN
05/22Giglio Group soars; Bioera goes down.
AN
05/19Neodecortech S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback for 1,311,103 shares, representing 9.14% of its issued share capital under the authorization approved on April 27, 2023.
CI
Neodecortech purchased 5,800 shares of its own common stock

05/26/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it bought back 5,800 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.1409, for a total consideration of EUR18,217.

As of today, the company holds 133,200 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday down 0.6 percent at EUR3.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 177 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2023 4,60 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
Net Debt 2023 29,9 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,45x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 44,0 M 47,2 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 40,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,12 €
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Cologni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Zanobini Group CFO & Manager-Financial Reporting
Luca Peli Chairman
Adriano Bianchi Independent Director
Sara Bertolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEODECORTECH S.P.A.-4.59%47
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-8.25%4 191
SYLVAMO CORPORATION-16.92%1 718
YUEYANG FOREST & PAPER CO., LTD.12.11%1 529
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-8.47%1 386
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.61%1 066
