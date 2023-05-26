Neodecortech purchased 5,800 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it bought back 5,800 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.1409, for a total consideration of EUR18,217.

As of today, the company holds 133,200 treasury shares, or 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday down 0.6 percent at EUR3.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

