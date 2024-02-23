(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported on Friday that it bought back 6,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.1283, for a total consideration of EUR18,770.00.

As of today, the company holds 334,363 treasury shares, representing 2.4 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday 1.6 percent in the red at EUR3.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

