(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it bought back 7,450 of its own ordinary shares between July 10 and July 14.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7490, for a total consideration of EUR20,479.97.

To date, the company holds 186,450 treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed flat at EUR2.73 per share

