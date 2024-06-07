(Alliance News) - Neodecortech Spa reported Friday that it purchased 7,500 of its own ordinary shares between June 3 and June 7.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.2388, for a total consideration of EUR24,291.

As of today, the company holds 423,000 of its own shares, representing about 3.0 percent of its share capital.

Neodecortech's stock closed Friday down 1.2 percent at EUR3.19 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

