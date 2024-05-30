May 30, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT

(Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield is nearing a deal to buy the entirety of French renewable power producer Neoen valuing it at around 6.1 billion euros ($6.6 billion), the companies confirmed in a statement.

Neoen said on Thursday its shareholders had started negotiations with asset manager Brookfield, which aims to buy a 53.32% stake for 39.85 euros per share from main shareholders, and then the remainder of the company at the same price.

Bloomberg News reported on the potential deal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said Brookfield aims to take Neoen private.

"Brookfield's offer implies an equity value for 100% of the shares of 6.1 billion euros," Neoen said in a statement.

French billionaire Jacques Veyrat's Impala SA holding owns 42% of Neoen, an independent producer of renewable energy operating in 16 countries.

"Our Board of Directors fully welcomes the transaction," said Xavier Barbaro, Neoen's Chairman and CEO, in the statement.

Shares of Neoen closed at 31.40 euros on Wednesday, giving the company a market cap of about 4.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru and Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Varun H K and Stephen Coates)