NEOEN : 07.04.2023 – Universal registration document 2022

An exclusively renewable energy producer A word from the chairman
Our expertise Our resources Key figures
2022 Highlights
Our ambition for 2025 Governance
1 PRESENTATION
Overall presentation*
Description of the renewable energy market
Neoen's business*
Intellectual property*
3
5
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
AND CORPORATE SOCIAL
4
RESPONSABILITY*
220
5
5.1
Sustainability, at the heart
6
of our organisation
222
8
5.2
Presentation of the main non-financial risks
225
13
5.3
Our teams
227
14
5.4
Our projects
236
16
5.5
Our communities
241
19
5.6
Other employment information
245
20
5.7
Methodological note
249
5.8
Report of the independent third-party body
251
22
5.9
Vigilance plan
253
5.10
Cross-reference table for the non-financial
25
performance statement
254
32
57
6
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT*
256
2
COMMENTS ON THE FINANCIAL YEAR*
58
6.1
State of governance
258
6.2
Organisation of corporate governance
268
2.1
Alternative performance indicators
60
6.3
Remuneration of all corporate officers
284
2.2
Information on key operating data
63
6.4
Other information
313
2.3
Outlook and trends
64
Analysis of operations and results
Financing and investments
Legal and arbitration proceedings
Significant change in the issuer's financial or trading position
Other information
68
7
CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDING
84
STRUCTURE
320
95
96
7.1
Information on the Company*
322
7.2
Capital*
323
98
7.3
Shareholding structure*
331
7.4
Securities market and relations with shareholders 336
3
RISK FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT*
104
3.1
Main risk factors to which the Group is exposed
106
8
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 340
3.2
Insurance and risk management
128
8.1
Draft resolutions
342
8.2
Board of directors' report on the draft resolutions
351
4
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8.3
Statutory auditors' reports on securities trading
359
AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORTS* 134
8.4
Statutory auditors' special report
on regulated agreements
362
4.1 Neoen Group consolidated financial statements
as of december 31st, 2022
136
9
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
364
4.2
Statutory auditors' certification report on
the consolidated financial statements of
9.1
Persons responsible
366
Neoen Group as of december 31st, 2022
193
4.3
Annual financial statements of Neoen S.A.
9.2
Statutory auditors
367
as of december 31st, 2022
196
9.3
Historical financial information
4.4
Statutory auditors' certification report on
included by reference
367
the annual financial statements of Neoen S.A.
9.4
Documents available to the public
368
as of december 31st, 2022
216
9.5
Cross-references tables
368
9.6
Glossary
374
Detailed chapter contents can be found at the beginning of each chapter.
* This information forms an integral part of the Annual Financial Report as provided in the article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.
2022
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT
Including the annual financial report
This document is a free translation into English of the original 2022 Universal Registration Document issued in French Language and is provided solely for information purposes. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version, the French language version of the Universal Registration Document shall prevail.
This Universal Registration Document has been filed on April 7, 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to article 9 of said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report is a reproduction of the official version which has been prepared in ESEF format and is available on the issuer's website https://www.neoen.com/en/ investors#regulated-information.
Copies of the French Document d'Enregistrement Universel may be obtained free of charge at Neoen, 22 rue Bayard, 75008 Paris, France, as well as on the websites of Neoen (www.neoen.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-France.org).
AN EXCLUSIVELY RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCER
Since the company was founded in 2008, Neoen has become
well-knownindependent player in the worldwide renewable energy sector, with a presence in 16 countries at the end of 2022.
Our rapid and profitable growth is grounded in the geographical and technological diversification of our assets and our project portfolio, which strengthens our approach to development and our performance.
As one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy, we develop our own projects, arrange their financing and project management and operate them for the long term.
Our business model is based on retaining control of our assets and we currently own more than 92 % of the facilities we operate. Thanks to this strategy, we guarantee the long-term quality and performance of our assets.
Audacity, integrity, commitment and esprit de corps: these company values form the basis of all our relations with business partners, customers and end-users. Shared by our diverse team of 360+ employees, which includes 42 nationalities, they underpin our corporate identity and are borne out in the way we conduct our day-to-day business.
OUR MISSION
We design and implement the means to produce the most competitive renewable electricity sustainably and on a large scale.
SOLAR POWER
The sun is the most widely available source of energy on earth and the quickest to deploy. Solar power was Neoen's first sector and remains our main business line.
WIND POWER
Onshore wind farms are a mature source of renewable energy at competitive rates. We are focusing our wind farm development in Australia, El Salvador, Finland, France, Ireland, Portugal, and Sweden.
STORAGE
Energy storage is the answer to the volatile nature of renewable energy sources.
At 300 MW / 450 MWh, the Victorian Big Battery is one of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries. We now have storage units in Australia, France, Finland, Sweden and El Salvador.
4 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2 0 2 2
A WORD FROM THE CHAIRMAN
We are increasingly
becoming a true accelerator of the energy transition
Since our inception, we have taken a long-term view in the development of our projects, driving growth that is both strong and creates value. Five years into our listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, we continue to develop our portfolio with the same passion. At the end of 2022, our total capacity stood at 6.6 GW in operation or under construction
- a six-fold increase in six years. This achievement makes us more confident than ever in our ability to meet our target of 10 GW in operation or under construction by 2025.
Our pure-player strategy centres on a comprehensive mix of three key renewable technologies - solar, wind and storage. Thanks to our expertise, we were awarded over 1,300 MW of new projects across our various technologies and regions (Australia, Europe, and the Americas) in 2022. Responding to client expectations on carbon footprint reduction and competitiveness, we have signed several Corporate PPAs this year : our tenth in the Nordics, our first in France, and even more importantly a baseload PPA in Australia - demonstrating our growing strength when it comes to integrating our production assets. We have also consolidated our leadership in the storage sector, with Western Downs Battery in Queensland and Blyth Battery in South Australia, which will take their place among the world's largest batteries.
On the topic of storage, our capacity for innovation has allowed us to broaden our range of services, with a virtual battery and the world's first grid-scale inertia service in Australia, and support services for the commissioning of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor. These achievements complement the critical role played by our big batteries in driving the energy transition by creating new sources of value from our assets.
In 2022, Neoen strengthened its presence in each of our regions, ensuring our people are as close as possible to our projects and taking our team to a total of over 360 employees. Our local presence is the driving force of Neoen's growth and our values of audacity, integrity, commitment and esprit de corps are brought to life on a daily basis through the actions of each member of our team.
XAVIER BARBARO
Président-directeur général
In 2022, we extended our strong financial track record, posting a net profit for the 12th consecutive year. We strengthened our position with a successful issue of green convertible bonds in September and capital gains from farmdown operations that create additional capacity for investment. We also delivered on the commitment made in our IPO to pay our first dividend in 2022, based on our 2021 results.
Renewables are the best response to the three-fold challenge of our time - environmental, economic and strategic. Faced with the need to act on climate change, renewables have proven that they can produce green energy on a large scale
and quickly. For years now, renewables have also shown themselves to be the cheapest option, far ahead of nuclear and thermal energy. Lastly, they are the most effective way to increase domestic electricity production and to increase energy sovereignty.
The quality of our people and our projects, together with our flexibility and resilience, mean Neoen's commitment to playing a leading role in the electricity mix of the 21st century remains stronger than ever.
U N I V E R S A L R E G I S T R AT I O N D O C U M E N T 2 0 2 2