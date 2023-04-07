NEOEN : 07.04.2023 – Universal registration document 2022

Since our inception, we have taken a long-term view in the development of our projects, driving growth that is both strong and creates value. Five years into our listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, we continue to develop our portfolio with the same passion. At the end of 2022, our total capacity stood at 6.6 GW in operation or under construction

- a six-fold increase in six years. This achievement makes us more confident than ever in our ability to meet our target of 10 GW in operation or under construction by 2025.

Our pure-player strategy centres on a comprehensive mix of three key renewable technologies - solar, wind and storage. Thanks to our expertise, we were awarded over 1,300 MW of new projects across our various technologies and regions (Australia, Europe, and the Americas) in 2022. Responding to client expectations on carbon footprint reduction and competitiveness, we have signed several Corporate PPAs this year : our tenth in the Nordics, our first in France, and even more importantly a baseload PPA in Australia - demonstrating our growing strength when it comes to integrating our production assets. We have also consolidated our leadership in the storage sector, with Western Downs Battery in Queensland and Blyth Battery in South Australia, which will take their place among the world's largest batteries.

On the topic of storage, our capacity for innovation has allowed us to broaden our range of services, with a virtual battery and the world's first grid-scale inertia service in Australia, and support services for the commissioning of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor. These achievements complement the critical role played by our big batteries in driving the energy transition by creating new sources of value from our assets.

In 2022, Neoen strengthened its presence in each of our regions, ensuring our people are as close as possible to our projects and taking our team to a total of over 360 employees. Our local presence is the driving force of Neoen's growth and our values of audacity, integrity, commitment and esprit de corps are brought to life on a daily basis through the actions of each member of our team.