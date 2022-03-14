Log in
NEOEN : 2021 Full-year results

03/14/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Solid increase in results and targets achieved

  • Revenue up 12% to €333.6 million
  • EBITDA(1) up 11% to €300.4 million, in line with the target announced(2)
  • Operating income up 20% to €171.2 million and net result Group share of €41.0 million
  • 0.9 GW in capacity commissioned and launch of construction of a further 1.4 GW in 2021, lifting assets in operation or under construction to 5.4 GW(3) at end-December (+34% year-on-year)
  • Close to 0.9 GW in newly awarded projects during the year
  • €592.5 million in cash held by the Group at December 31, 2021, reflecting notably a 24% increase in net cash generated by operating activities and a €600 million capital increase completed in April 2021
  • Dividend proposed for the first time: €0.10 per share
  • 2022 EBITDA expected between €360 million and €375 million, with an EBITDA margin of between 85% and 90%
  • EBITDA growth target out to 2025 and target of capacity in operation or under construction of over 10 GW by year-end 2025 both confirmed

Neoen (ISIN: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN), one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy, is presenting its consolidated and audited full-year results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2022(4).

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In 2021, Neoen met all of its targets, with EBITDA up 11% to €300 million and capacity in operation or under construction up 34% to 5.4 GW at the end of the year. This solid performance reflects both our ability to achieve growth and to deliver our projects. I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to all our employees for their unstinting commitment in a context still marked by the pandemic. As we promised ahead of our IPO, we plan to propose payment of a dividend for the first time, reflecting our confidence in Neoen's growth model. Our goal is to become a leading player in all countries we operate: with our reliable, affordable, locally generated green energy, we are helping to advance countries' energy transition, bolster their competitiveness and to shore up their energy sovereignty. Thanks to our project portfolio, our expertise and our financial strength, we are ideally placed to achieve profitable, strong, sustainable growth across all our geographies."

1 - EBITDA corresponds to current operating income adjusted for current operating depreciation, amortization and provisions, and as announced at the Capital Markets Day on March 11, 2021, the expense resulting from application of IFRS 2 - "Share-based payments" with effect from January 1, 2021. It also includes net capital gains from asset disposals from the secured portfolio as part of the farm-down business, which are recognized in other current operating income.

2 - 2021 EBITDA was expected between €295 million and €310 million

3 - Gross capacity

4 - Audit procedures have been completed and audit reports are currently being issued

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 346 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2021 37,1 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 293 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 3 947 M 4 321 M 4 321 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float -
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
NEOEN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,92 €
Average target price 34,25 €
Spread / Average Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Barbaro Chairman
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOEN-3.25%4 321
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-13.22%29 642
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-4.94%16 729
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED2.18%8 754
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-11.66%5 636
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-26.26%4 020