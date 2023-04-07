Advanced search
Neoen : Publication of the 2022 universal registration document
PU
Neoen : 07.04.2023 – Universal registration document 2022
PU
Neoen : Document AMF CP. 2023E892625
PU
NEOEN : Publication of the 2022 universal registration document

04/07/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
Paris, April 7, 2023

Publication of the 2022 universal registration document

Neoen (ISIN: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN), one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy, is announcing the publication of its 2022 universal registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 7, 2023.

It is available to the public as provided for in the regulations in force and may be downloaded from the "Investors - Publications - Reports" section of Neoen's website (www.neoen.com) and the AMF's (http://amf-france.org) website.

This document includes the 2022 annual financial report, the corporate governance report, the Statutory Auditors' reports and information concerning their fees, as well as the non-financial performance statement prepared on a voluntary basis.

Furthermore, the universal registration document is also published in European single electronic format (ESEF), including the primary financial statements and accompanying notes marked up with XBRL tags.

An English version is also available on Neoen's website.

About Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy. With proven expertise in solar power, wind power and storage, the company plays an active role in the energy transition by producing competitive, green, local energy on four continents. After a sixfold increase in the last six years, its capacity in operation or under construction stands at 6.6 GW.

Neoen's flagship operations are France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas, Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi, one of the world's most competitive solar plants in Mexico (El Llano, 375 MWp) and two of the world's most powerful large-scale storage plants, both in Australia: Hornsdale Power Reserve (150 MW/193.5 MWh storage capacity) and the Victorian Big Battery (300 MW/450 MWh).

A high-growth company, Neoen is targeting 10 GW in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Neoen is listed in Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN) on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes.

For more information: neoen.com

Contact

Neoen

communication@neoen.com

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
