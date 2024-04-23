Paris, April 23, 2024

Annual general meeting of May 14, 2024

Publication of preparatory documents

The shareholders of Neoen SA ("Neoen") are informed that the annual general meeting will be held on May 14, 2024 at 2.30 pm at Neoen's registered office at 22 rue Bayard 75008 Paris (the "Meeting").

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 8, 2024 and the convening notice is scheduled to be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal publications on April 26, 2024. These notices are or will also be available on Neoen's website www.neoen.com in the "General meetings" section.

Conditions for participation

Shareholders may choose one of the three following options to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting:

attend the Meeting;

give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person or entity; or

vote by post or Internet on the VOTACCESS website.

The conditions for participation are detailed in the convening notice available on Neoen's website in the "General meetings" section.

The meeting notice, the 2023 universal registration document, the brochure of the notice convening the Meeting and other preparatory documents mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial code are available to the shareholders on Neoen's website in the "General meetings" section.

The documents and information relating to the Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable law and regulatory requirements.

Written questions of the shareholders

Shareholders may submit written questions to Neoen in accordance with Articles L. 225-108 and R 225-84 of the French Commercial code. These questions must be sent preferably by electronic means to the following address: assembleegenerale@neoen.com(or to the registered office of Neoen by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt), at the latest on the fourth working day before the date of the Meeting, i.e., May 6, 2024.

The questions must be accompanied by a share account registration certificate.

