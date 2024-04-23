Paris, April 23, 2024
Annual general meeting of May 14, 2024
Publication of preparatory documents
The shareholders of Neoen SA ("Neoen") are informed that the annual general meeting will be held on May 14, 2024 at 2.30 pm at Neoen's registered office at 22 rue Bayard 75008 Paris (the "Meeting").
The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 8, 2024 and the convening notice is scheduled to be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal publications on April 26, 2024. These notices are or will also be available on Neoen's website www.neoen.com in the "General meetings" section.
Conditions for participation
Shareholders may choose one of the three following options to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting:
- attend the Meeting;
- give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person or entity; or
- vote by post or Internet on the VOTACCESS website.
The conditions for participation are detailed in the convening notice available on Neoen's website in the "General meetings" section.
Publication of the preparatory documents
The meeting notice, the 2023 universal registration document, the brochure of the notice convening the Meeting and other preparatory documents mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial code are available to the shareholders on Neoen's website in the "General meetings" section.
The documents and information relating to the Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable law and regulatory requirements.
Written questions of the shareholders
Shareholders may submit written questions to Neoen in accordance with Articles L. 225-108 and R 225-84 of the French Commercial code. These questions must be sent preferably by electronic means to the following address: assembleegenerale@neoen.com(or to the registered office of Neoen by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt), at the latest on the fourth working day before the date of the Meeting, i.e., May 6, 2024.
The questions must be accompanied by a share account registration certificate.
Contact
Neoen
communication@neoen.com
About Neoen
Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy. With expertise in solar power, wind power and storage, the company plays an active role in the energy transition by producing competitive, green, local energy on four continents. After a six-fold increase in the last six years, its capacity in operation and under construction stands at 8.0 GW.
Neoen's flagship operations are France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas, Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi, one of the world's most competitive solar plants in Mexico (El Llano, 375 MWp) and two of the world's most powerful large-scale storage plants, both in Australia: Hornsdale Power Reserve (150 MW/193.5 MWh storage capacity) and the Victorian Big Battery (300 MW/450 MWh).
A high-growth company, Neoen is targeting 10 GW in operation or under construction in the course of 2025. Neoen is listed in Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN) on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes.
For more information: www.neoen.com.
