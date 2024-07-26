Neoen: 8% fall in half-year adjusted EBITDA

Neoen reports lower adjusted net income for the first half of 2024, at 27.7 million euros versus 63 million a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA and sales down 8% to 231.9 and 255.7 million respectively.



This performance is mainly linked to the mechanical effect of the entry into force of the PPAs of several power plants that benefited from significant early generation revenues in the first half of 2023", explains the renewable energies group.



Neoen confirms its 2024 adjusted EBITDA target of between 530 and 560 million euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rate in excess of 85%, as well as its ambition to see it exceed 700 million euros in 2025.



