NEOEN : Barclays downgrades its recommendation

June 10, 2024 at 04:58 am EDT Share

On Monday, Barclays downgraded its recommendation on Neoen shares from 'overweight' to 'weighted in line', with a new target price of €39.85, following Brookfield's takeover bid.



In a note, the broker supports its downgrade by saying that investors should take profits following the 24% rise in the share price since the start of the year.



By way of comparison, it points out, the European sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities, performed perfectly flat over the same period.



The broker also considers that the acquisition is based on high valuation multiples, in this case Enterprise Value/Ebitda ratios of 18x and 14x respectively for 2024 and 2025.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.