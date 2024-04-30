Neoen Q1 2024 revenue will be released on May 2nd, 2024, before the market opening.

You will be able to join Neoen's webcast conference call at 10:00 am (CET) on May 2nd, 2024 or you can

listen to a playback at any time afterwards by logging in via the following link:



https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/neoen/20240502_1/