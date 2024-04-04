Stock NEOEN NEOEN
Neoen

Equities

NEOEN

FR0011675362

Independent Power Producers

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:19 2024-04-04 am EDT 		After market 01:15:36 pm
27.86 EUR +5.77% Intraday chart for Neoen 27.65 -0.75%
06:48pm NEOEN : Rumoured sale of a AUD 1.6bn stake in the Australian portfolio. Alphavalue
Mar. 28 Neoen Reportedly Considers Selling 30% Stake in its Australian Unit to Raise More Than ?1 Billion CI
Latest news about Neoen

NEOEN : Rumoured sale of a AUD 1.6bn stake in the Australian portfolio. Alphavalue
Neoen Reportedly Considers Selling 30% Stake in its Australian Unit to Raise More Than ?1 Billion CI
NEOEN : FY23 earnings Alphavalue
Neoen: seven solar projects awarded by CRE CF
Neoen: mandate to an ISP for share buybacks CF
NEOEN : FY23 earnings align with the consensus, driven by growth from added capacity. Alphavalue
Renewable Energy Company Neoen Names New CFO MT
Neoen: net income up 67% in 2023 CF
Neoen S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on June 8, 2024 CI
Transcript : Neoen S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Neoen Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes, Effective 1 April 2024 CI
Neoen S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Neoen: major financing of a portfolio in Australia CF
Neoen Secures AU$1.1 Billion Financing for Australian Renewable Energy Assets MT
NEOEN : Stifel reduces its target price for the stock CF
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records CF
CAC40: crosses the 7800 mark, W-Street ignores decline CF
CAC40: crosses the 8,000 mark, W-Street ignores decline CF
CAC40: towards 4th record in a row, thanks to Air Liquide CF
CAC40: Air Liquide's performance supports the index CF
Neoen: one gigawatt of capacity in the Nordic countries CF
Neoen Reportedly Eyes Sale of Irish Renewables Biz CI
NEOEN : HSBC maintains 'hold' recommendation ahead of earnings results CF
CAC40: green session, slight easing of rates CF
CAC40: Closes in on the 'top' but climbs 0.6% in a vacuum CF

Company Profile

Neoen is a leading independent producer of renewable energy (the first independent producer of electricity from renewable energy in France), whose activity focuses on solar and wind power production, as well as on the development of advanced energy storage solutions. Neoen is mainly present in three geographical areas, namely the Europe-Africa region (notably in France, Finland, Portugal and Ireland), Australia and the Americas region (notably in El Salvador, Mexico, Jamaica, Argentina, Ecuador and the United States). At the end of 2023, the group owned and operated photovoltaic and wind power facilities, representing a combined installed capacity of 9 GW in operation and under construction.
Sector
Independent Power Producers
Calendar
2024-05-01 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Call - Operational Data
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Neoen

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
26.34 EUR
Average target price
30.39 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.38%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Renewable IPPs

1st Jan change Capi.
NEOEN Stock Neoen
-7.99% 4.33B
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED Stock Adani Green Energy Limited
+18.40% 35.64B
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC. Stock Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc.
+9.62% 23.54B
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. Stock EDP Renováveis, S.A.
-33.33% 13.65B
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. Stock Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
-9.29% 6.55B
NORTHLAND POWER INC. Stock Northland Power Inc.
-5.94% 4.32B
ERG S.P.A. Stock ERG S.p.A.
-18.64% 3.68B
ENCAVIS AG Stock Encavis AG
+8.40% 2.95B
RENANTIS S.P.A Stock Renantis S.p.A
-.--% 2.89B
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC. Stock Clearway Energy, Inc.
-12.90% 2.72B
Renewable IPPs
