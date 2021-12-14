Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Neoen : commences construction of 100 MW Capital Battery in the Australian Capital Territory 0.19 Mo

12/14/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney & Paris, 14 December 2021

Neoen commences construction of 100 MW Capital Battery in the Australian Capital Territory

  • As part of the wind energy contract awarded by the ACT Government in 2020, Neoen committed to build and own a 50 MW battery storage facility in the nation's capital
  • Neoen has doubled the Capital Battery's size to 100 MW / 200 MWh in response to the emerging market for battery services
  • Battery storage experts Doosan have been given notice to proceed, signaling the start of construction for the Capital Battery
  • The project, located adjacent to the Queanbeyan substation in the ACT, will help to modernise the territory's grid, through its ability to deliver multiple services
  • Capital Battery takes Neoen's Australian storage portfolio to 576 MW in operation or under construction, cementing the company's leadership in large-scale battery storage

Neoen (ISIN: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN), one of the world's leading producers of exclusively renewable energy, has provided notice to proceed to battery storage experts Doosan, signaling the start of construction of its 100 MW / 200 MWh Capital Battery. The project is located next to TransGrid's Queanbeyan substation, which is in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The ACT is an internationally recognized 100% renewable electricity jurisdiction, focused on reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

Neoen committed to building a 50 MW large-scale battery in the nation's capital as part of its winning bid in ACT Government's 2020 renewable energy auction, in which it was awarded a 14-year contract to supply 100 MW of wind energy from Stage 1 of Goyder Renewables Zone. In response to the emerging market for battery services, Neoen has decided to increase the size of the Capital Battery to 100 MW / 200 MWh. Early construction works have commenced with the battery expected to start operating in the first half of 2023.

The investment is designed to help modernise and stabilise the ACT grid with the battery capable of performing multiple roles including firming renewables, providing frequency services and transmission network support. In line with Neoen's develop-to-own business model, the company will be the long-term owner and operator of the project and once operational will launch a Community Co-investment Scheme, providing residents of the ACT and Capital region with an opportunity to become financial stakeholders in the project.

Since winning the ACT's first wind auction in 2015, Neoen has played a pivotal role in developing Canberra's renewable energy ecosystem. The company's Canberra office has grown rapidly to include 30 staff working across Development, Finance and Asset Management and has contracted many local suppliers. The 24/7

Contact

Australian media

International media

Neoen

Red Havas

OPRG Financial

communication@neoen.com

neoen@redhavas.com

Isabelle Laurent

Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 51

+33 1 53 32 61 27

Isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

Fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Operational Control Centre manages all of the company's operating wind, solar and storage assets from the national capital. Neoen has also been instrumental in establishing key local industry development initiatives such as Australia's first public hydrogen refuelling station in Fyshwick in partnership with the ACT Government, ActewAGL and Hyundai, and the Renewable Energy Skills Centre of Excellence in partnership with the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT). The success of this partnership was recently recognised with Neoen, CIT and industry partner Vestas winning the 2021 Australian Training Award for Industry Collaboration.

The Capital Battery takes Neoen's Australian battery storage portfolio to 576 MW in operation or under construction, cementing its position as the country's leading owner and operator of big batteries. Neoen also owns and operates the recently completed 300 MW / 450 MWh Victorian Big Battery in Geelong, and the 150 MW / 193.5 MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia. The project takes Neoen one step closer to its goal of having at least one large-scale battery operating in each state of Australia's National Electricity Market.

Louis de Sambucy, Neoen Australia's Managing Director said: "We are excited to get started on our first project to be built in Canberra, where many of Neoen's team are based, where all our Australian operating assets are managed from and where we are proud to consider ourselves part of the community. We now have a large-scalebattery in three of the five states of the National Electricity Market. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the ACT Government for their commitment to accelerating the transition to net zero emissions as well as to Doosan and TransGrid for their hard work and commitment which has enabled the Capital Battery to reach the start of construction."

Shane Rattenbury, ACT Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction said: "We are thrilled to see construction commencing on the Capital Battery. The doubling of battery capacity to 100 MW is a great commitment and indicates the confidence in the market and the important role of batteries in modernising and stabilising the electricity network. The ACT Government is very proud of having achieved our nation leading 100% renewable electricity target since 2020. This was achieved largely through solar and wind energy contracts, including a number of contracts with Neoen. This switch to renewable electricity has played a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the ACT. It has also resulted in positioning Canberra as a centre of excellence in renewable energy and stimulated a very welcome level of investment in the ACT."

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen's Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer concluded: "We are delighted to be building our first project in the Australian Capital Territory whose leadership role in the energy transition has been instrumental in Neoen's growth. This project continues to advance Neoen's leadership in battery storage by taking our global pool of storage assets to over 640 MW. We are convinced that large-scalebattery storage is a vital element of the energy transition, and we are proud of our prominent role in this sector."

Contact

Australian media

International media

Neoen

Red Havas

OPRG Financial

communication@neoen.com

neoen@redhavas.com

Isabelle Laurent

Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 51

+33 1 53 32 61 27

Isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

Fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

About Neoen

Neoen is one of the world's leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy. Neoen has over 4.8 GW of solar, wind and storage capacity in operation or under construction in Australia, France, Finland, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina, Ireland, Portugal, Jamaica, Mozambique, and Zambia. The company is also active in Croatia, Ecuador, Sweden, and the USA. Neoen's flagship assets include France's most powerful solar farm in Cestas (300 MWp), and two of the world's largest lithium-ion batteries: Hornsdale Power Reserve (150 MW / 193.5 MWh) and Victorian Big Battery (300 MW / 450 MWh), in Australia. Neoen is targeting more than 10 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Neoen (ISIN Code: FR0011675362, ticker: NEOEN) is listed in Compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

For more information: www.neoen.com

Contact

Australian media

International media

Neoen

Red Havas

OPRG Financial

communication@neoen.com

neoen@redhavas.com

Isabelle Laurent

Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 51

+33 1 53 32 61 27

Isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

Fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOEN
02:28aNEOEN : commences construction of 100 MW Capital Battery in the Australian Capital Territo..
PU
02:18aNEOEN : commences construction of 100 MW Capital Battery in the Australian Capital Territo..
PU
12/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Volkswagen, Uber, Rolls-Royce, Gamestop...
12/09Neoen To Divest Stakes In Two French Wind Farms
MT
12/09NEOEN : to sell two wind farm projects in France
PU
12/09NEOEN : to sell two wind farm projects in France 0.13 Mo
PU
12/08NEOEN : starts operating 300 MW Victorian Big Battery in Australia, one of the world's lar..
PU
12/08NEOEN : starts operating 300 MW Victorian Big Battery in Australia, one of the world's lar..
PU
12/07Neoen switches on Australia's biggest battery
RE
12/01NEOEN : to sell two further solar power plants in France 0.12 Mo
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEOEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 352 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2021 36,9 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 236 M 2 523 M 2 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 97,3x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 3 753 M 4 238 M 4 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
NEOEN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,12 €
Average target price 36,21 €
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOEN-39.12%4 238
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.104.88%34 977
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-26.00%18 322
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-1.87%10 335
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED49.37%8 531
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD94.36%6 411