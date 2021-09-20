Log in
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
Neoen : completes financing for 157 MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Australia

09/20/2021
Neoen completes financing for 157 MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Australia
20 Sep 2021

NEOEN

FR0011675362

Euronext

NEOEN

16165_1010471_Media_Release_Kaban_Financial_Close_EN.pdf

NEOEN SA

Les Echos

Neoen SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 358 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2021 36,1 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 280 M 2 671 M 2 671 M
P/E ratio 2021 93,8x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 3 554 M 4 172 M 4 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
NEOEN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,26 €
Average target price 36,57 €
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOEN-42.34%4 172
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.71.53%27 936
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.65%19 512
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-24.04%19 161
FIRST SOLAR, INC.5.16%11 059
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED39.36%7 885