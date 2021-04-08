Paris and Helsinki, 08 April, 2021.

Neoen has secured financing for Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) with MEAG

Neoen has reached financial close for the financing of the Mutkalampi park, which, with a capacity of 404 MW, will be the largest onshore wind farm in Finland, accounting for some 2% of the country's annual production

The park will also be Neoen's largest wind power asset worldwide

Most of the electricity produced in Mutkalampi will supply Google, Heineken, Nobian (previously Nouryon), Philips and Signify through five 10-year corporate Power Purchase Agreements, for a combined total of 251 MW

10-year corporate Power Purchase Agreements, for a combined total of 251 MW Neoen fully owns the project and its non-recourse senior debt will be provided by MEAG, a Munich Re company

non-recourse senior debt will be provided by MEAG, a Munich Re company Together with the Hedet wind farm (81 MW) and the Yllikkälä battery (30 MW/30 MWh), Mutkalampi (404 MW) will put Finland in Neoen's top three countries in terms of installed power (515 MW in total)

Neoen (ISIN: FR0011675362, Ticker: Neoen), one of the world's most dynamic independent producers of exclusively renewable energy has finalised the financing of Mutkalampi, a 404 MW wind farm in Central and Northern Ostrobothnia in western Finland. Fully owned by Neoen, Mutkalampi will be the country's biggest wind farm.

The project will be financed by Neoen's own capital and a 290 million euros non-recourse senior debt facility provided by German institutional asset manager MEAG, a Munich Re company, acting on behalf of primary insurance companies of ERGO, institutional investors via MEAG and several investment funds managed by MEAG. Neoen has also secured 38 million euros in VAT funding from Swedish bank SEB. Total investment in the wind farm is projected at 478 million euros, aside from financing costs.

The majority of the Mutkalampi electricity output is allocated to five 10-year corporate Power Purchase Agreements: a 125 MW agreement with Google from 2019 and four other agreements signed with a Dutch consortium (Heineken, Nobian, Philips and Signify) in 2020, amounting to 126 MW.

Commencement of energy production will be staggered, with a first leg scheduled to open by the end of 2022 and the second in the third quarter of 2023. Vestas has been entrusted with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC contract). The park will comprise 69 turbines of varying power, designed to maximise efficiency and keep visual and noise annoyance to a minimum. Site preparation work is already under way.

Jerri Loikkanen, Neoen Finland's Managing Director, said: "We are delighted that Mutkalampi has achieved a significant step in securing financing. With over 500 MW, Neoen already is among the market leaders in Finland, and one of the most innovative. Thanks to our firm local grounding and dynamic team, we will continue helping to achieve Finland's goal to be carbon neutral by 2035."

Xavier Barbaro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neoen, added: "We are proud of our rapid expansion in Finland, which is now in our top three countries and I congratulate our local team. With this