Neoen: one gigawatt of capacity in the Nordic countries

February 20, 2024

Neoen reports that it has passed the 1 GW (gigawatt) mark in renewable energy capacity in operation or under construction in the Nordic countries, five years after launching the construction of its first wind farm in Finland.



"This capacity is divided between more than 770 MW in Finland, including Mutkalampi, Finland's largest wind farm, and more than 300 MW in Sweden, including Hultsfred, Sweden's largest solar power plant", says the renewable energy group.



Neoen also announces the signature of two new Corporate PPAs, with Equinix for the Storbrännkullen wind farm in Sweden, and with Mölnlycke Health Care for the Mutkalampi wind farm in Finland, for around 14 MW each.



