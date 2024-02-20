Neoen: one gigawatt of capacity in the Nordic countries
"This capacity is divided between more than 770 MW in Finland, including Mutkalampi, Finland's largest wind farm, and more than 300 MW in Sweden, including Hultsfred, Sweden's largest solar power plant", says the renewable energy group.
Neoen also announces the signature of two new Corporate PPAs, with Equinix for the Storbrännkullen wind farm in Sweden, and with Mölnlycke Health Care for the Mutkalampi wind farm in Finland, for around 14 MW each.
