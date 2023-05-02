Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEOEN
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:07 2023-05-02 am EDT
27.00 EUR   -0.74%
01:02pNeoen's 1st-quarter revenue jumps 42% on added capacity
RE
12:03pNeoen : reports 42% revenue growth and reiterates its targets
PU
04/17Neoen : 17.04.2023 – Access to documents for the 2023 general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoen's 1st-quarter revenue jumps 42% on added capacity

05/02/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - French renewable power producer Neoen on Tuesday reported 42% revenue growth in the first quarter, boosted by recent capacity additions to meet growing demand for renewable energy.

Neoen, which specialises in solar farms, onshore wind and energy storage, said revenue rose to 154.4 million euros ($169.65 million), primarily driven by wind and solar farms that started generating income.

"The growth in our revenue, which outstripped even the increase in our power generation, shows the very large top-line contribution made by our recent capacity additions," Chief Executive Xavier Barbaro said in an earnings statement.

The group recorded electricity generation amounting to 2.0 terawatt hour (TWh), up 32% from the year-ago quarter.

Neoen launched in early March a 750 million euros rights issue to increase its installed capacity by 50% and finance all of its anticipated investments over the 2023-2025 period.

With the funds raised, Barbaro said the group will be able to accelerate its growth "in an environment definitively set to remain positive for renewable energies."

Neoen affirmed its guidance for the year and beyond.

Wind and solar accounted for a record 12% of global electricity generation last year, up from 10% in 2021, a report released in April found.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang)

By Dina Kartit


© Reuters 2023
All news about NEOEN
01:02pNeoen's 1st-quarter revenue jumps 42% on added capacity
RE
12:03pNeoen : reports 42% revenue growth and reiterates its targets
PU
04/17Neoen : 17.04.2023 – Access to documents for the 2023 general meeting
PU
04/17Neoen : wins 50 MWp of new solar projects in France
PU
04/13Neoen : Despite a historical year, Capex remains 2x higher than the levels of earn..
Alphavalue
04/07Neoen : Publication of the 2022 universal registration document
PU
04/07Neoen : 07.04.2023 – Universal registration document 2022
PU
04/07NEOEN : Universal registration document
CO
04/03Neoen : Document AMF CP. 2023E892625
PU
03/28Neoen : Document AMF CP. 2023E891654
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEOEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 593 M 650 M 650 M
Net income 2023 95,1 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2023 3 081 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,4x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 4 113 M 4 513 M 4 513 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
EV / Sales 2024 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
NEOEN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,20 €
Average target price 36,91 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Barbaro Chairman
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOEN-21.66%4 513
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.04%22 372
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.30%18 102
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-11.20%6 130
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-3.51%3 496
AUREN ENERGIA S.A.7.13%3 163
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer