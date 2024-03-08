Neoen: seven solar projects awarded by CRE
The renewable energies producer came second in this tender, and consolidated its position as overall winner in the "ground-mounted power plants" category, with a total of 479 MWp won in two years.
The projects were won in the Grand Est, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie regions. Construction of these solar farms is scheduled to take place between 2024 and 2028, and will be entrusted to French EPCs specializing in photovoltaics.
