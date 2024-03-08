Neoen: seven solar projects awarded by CRE

Neoen has announced that it has won the projects for seven ground-mounted solar power plants with capacities ranging from 5 to 30 MWp, for a total of 119 MWp, in the latest call for tenders issued by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).



The renewable energies producer came second in this tender, and consolidated its position as overall winner in the "ground-mounted power plants" category, with a total of 479 MWp won in two years.



The projects were won in the Grand Est, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie regions. Construction of these solar farms is scheduled to take place between 2024 and 2028, and will be entrusted to French EPCs specializing in photovoltaics.



