Neoen signe un contrat en New South Wales (Australie) et lance la construction de Culcairn Solar Farm (440 MWc)

Neoen is a leading independent producer of renewable energy (the first independent producer of electricity from renewable energy in France), whose activity focuses on solar and wind power production, as well as on the development of advanced energy storage solutions. Neoen is mainly present in three geographical areas, namely the Europe-Africa region (notably in France, Finland, Portugal and Ireland), Australia and the Americas region (notably in El Salvador, Mexico, Jamaica, Argentina, Ecuador and the United States). At the end of 2022, the group owned and operated photovoltaic and wind power facilities, representing a combined installed capacity of 6.6 GW in operation and under construction.

Sector Independent Power Producers