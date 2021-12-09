Log in
    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
Neoen : to sell two wind farm projects in France

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
Neoen to sell two wind farm projects in France
09 Dec 2021 07:45 CET

Company Name

NEOEN

ISN

FR0011675362

Market

Euronext

Symbol

NEOEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1030555_PR_Neoen_farmdown_wind_France.pdf

Source

NEOEN SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 352 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2021 34,8 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2021 2 238 M 2 536 M 2 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 107x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 3 798 M 4 304 M 4 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,54 €
Average target price 36,21 €
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis-Mathieu Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Thouvenot Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Gegout Independent Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOEN-38.39%4 304
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.107.80%34 685
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-21.63%18 756
FIRST SOLAR, INC.1.81%10 760
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED49.05%8 482
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD83.17%5 887