Neoen: work begins on Sweden's largest battery

January 31, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST

Neoen announces the official start of work on Isbillen Power Reserve, billed as 'Sweden's largest battery'.



This 93.9 MW / 93.9 MWh lithium-ion battery, the largest in the Nordic countries, will be located in the county of Västernorrland, a few kilometers from Storen Power Reserve (52 MW / 52 MWh), Neoen's other Swedish battery, whose construction is nearing completion.



Isbillen Power Reserve will be connected to the 130 kV transmission line of the E.ON grid.



Commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2025. In line with its development-to-own model, Neoen will be the long-term owner and operator of Isbillen Power Reserve.



