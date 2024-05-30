May 30, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

UBS Kicks Off Succession Race, Promoting Two CEO Candidates

Sergio Ermotti, the incumbent chief executive, has said he expects to leave by around early 2027.

The Rise in Consumers' Late Debt Payments Is Slowing Down

Delinquent debt payments are still mostly higher than they were a year ago, but are trending in the right direction for now.

Follow-On Stock Sales Are Picking Up Momentum

A hallmark of healthy equity capital markets is a robust deal flow where buyers and sellers both feel like they're getting good deals. That's starting to happen more in follow-on stock sales.

Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.

This Record Stock Market Is Riding on Questionable AI Assumptions

Just four giant technology stocks added more market value than the rest of the S&P 500 put together this month. More than half of the gain came from Nvidia.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Banca Monte dei Paschi, Bank of Montreal and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Jackson Financial Names Don Cummings to Succeed CFO Marcia Wadsten

Jackson Financial appointed Don Cummings as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Marcia Wadsten.

The FDIC Chairman Is Resigning Under a Cloud. He's Still in Charge.

After investigations revealed a toxic workplace at the banking regulator, the chairman told staff that he would step down once a successor is confirmed.

Jamie Dimon sees potential trouble - and opportunity - in private credit

JPMorgan chief foresees clients with locked-up funds demanding their money back and calling their congressperson to complain if trouble arises in the private-credit world

Goldman Sachs executive Beth Hammack named next president of Cleveland Fed

Beth Hammack, a top executive at Goldman Sachs, will become the next president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the bank said Wednesday.

