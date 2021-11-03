Micro and minigeneration projects with solar photovoltaic inencouraged source, solar water hea ...

​​​

Neoenergia started the registration of proposals in the public call to select energy efficiency projects from its distributors - Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF). The resources made available by the five concessionaires total R$ 56.3 million. Proposals can be sent until January 6, 2022, through the Call portal, accessible through the companies' websites, where the notice was also made available.

Micro and minigeneration projects with solar photovoltaic inencouraged source, solar water heating, general lighting, street lighting, driving systems and environmental conditioning will be accepted. The selected initiatives should be implemented throughout 2022.

"With the public call, the process of choosing the projects that are part of the Energy Efficiency Program is more transparent and democratic, aiming at greater participation of society. The goal is to stimulate more efficient use of energy, with sustainablepractices", says The Energy Efficiency Manager of Neoenergia, Ana Christina Mascarenhas.

Consumers who are up to business with distributors and are part of the segments of public power, commerce and services, public service, residential condominiums, public and industrial lighting can be enrolled, according to the notice. The rules comply with the determinations of the Energy Efficiency Program (PEE), regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).

Each project must have a minimum contribution of R$ 200,000. Shares for the industrial segment will receive R$ 23.5 million, adding up the resources of the five distributors. The investments of concessionaires in proposals for trade and services will have investments of R$ 8 million, in total, in addition to R$ 3.5 million for public services, R$ 8 million to the government, R$ 7.5 million to the residential segment (condominiums) and R$ 5.8 million for public lighting.

Sites for registration:

Neoenergy Coelba: www.neoenergiacoelba.com.br

Neoenergy Pernambuco: www.neoenergiapernambuco.com.br

Neoenergy Cosern: www.neoenergiacosern.com.br

Neoenergy Elektro: www.neoenergiaelektro.com.br

Neoenergy Brasilia: www.neoenergiabrasilia.com.br