Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro and minigeneration projects with solar photovoltaic inencouraged source, solar water hea ...

11/03/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​​​

Neoenergia started the registration of proposals in the public call to select energy efficiency projects from its distributors - Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF). The resources made available by the five concessionaires total R$ 56.3 million. Proposals can be sent until January 6, 2022, through the Call portal, accessible through the companies' websites, where the notice was also made available.

Micro and minigeneration projects with solar photovoltaic inencouraged source, solar water heating, general lighting, street lighting, driving systems and environmental conditioning will be accepted. The selected initiatives should be implemented throughout 2022.

"With the public call, the process of choosing the projects that are part of the Energy Efficiency Program is more transparent and democratic, aiming at greater participation of society. The goal is to stimulate more efficient use of energy, with sustainablepractices", says The Energy Efficiency Manager of Neoenergia, Ana Christina Mascarenhas.

Consumers who are up to business with distributors and are part of the segments of public power, commerce and services, public service, residential condominiums, public and industrial lighting can be enrolled, according to the notice. The rules comply with the determinations of the Energy Efficiency Program (PEE), regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).

Each project must have a minimum contribution of R$ 200,000. Shares for the industrial segment will receive R$ 23.5 million, adding up the resources of the five distributors. The investments of concessionaires in proposals for trade and services will have investments of R$ 8 million, in total, in addition to R$ 3.5 million for public services, R$ 8 million to the government, R$ 7.5 million to the residential segment (condominiums) and R$ 5.8 million for public lighting.

Sites for registration:

Neoenergy Coelba: www.neoenergiacoelba.com.br

Neoenergy Pernambuco: www.neoenergiapernambuco.com.br

Neoenergy Cosern: www.neoenergiacosern.com.br

Neoenergy Elektro: www.neoenergiaelektro.com.br

Neoenergy Brasilia: www.neoenergiabrasilia.com.br

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:45pMicro and minigeneration projects with solar photovoltaic inencouraged source, solar wa..
PU
10/28Investments in the company's transmission and distribution networks grew 19% in the fir..
PU
10/25NEOENERGIA S A : The Company highlighted R$ 6.4 billion in investment and EBITDA of R$ 7.4..
PU
10/25Neoenergia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/22The Involve Project focuses on professional training in the area of information technol..
PU
10/20NEOENERGIA S A : has gathered tips and guidelines that support the consumer to consciously..
PU
10/20NEOENERGIA S A : 1,100 vacancies will be offered to self-employed professionals working in..
PU
10/20NEOENERGIA S A : The global initiative seeks, in this edition, to identify competitive and..
PU
10/15NEOENERGIA S A : Digitalization is one of the main paths Neoenergia has followed, contribu..
PU
10/05NEOENERGIA S A : The new course, called "Strategic Planning for Sociocultural Organization..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 316 M 5 573 M 5 573 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 27 639 M 4 919 M 4 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 19 032 M 3 351 M 3 387 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,68 BRL
Average target price 25,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Isabel García Tejerina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-11.01%3 351
NEXTERA ENERGY10.72%167 939
ENEL S.P.A.-12.63%85 115
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 819
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.01%73 642
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.71%66 166