Neoen announces the inauguration of the 412 MW Goyder South Wind Farm in South Australia.



Located in north-central South Australia, Goyder South is the largest wind farm in the state and Neoen's largest worldwide.



The farm, consisting of 75 wind turbines, is expected to generate approximately 1.5 TWh of renewable energy per year.



Goyder South's output is expected to increase wind power generation in South Australia by more than 20% and play a key role in achieving the state's goal of 100% net renewable energy by 2027.



The upcoming launch of construction of the Goyder North Wind Farm and Goyder Battery will bring Neoen's total contribution to South Australia's energy transition to more than 1.5 GW of renewable energy generation and storage capacity.



Neoen Australia said that Goyer South demonstrates the talent with which Neoen's teams have been able to leverage South Australia's exceptional wind resources to develop high-quality projects.