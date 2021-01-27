Neoenergia S A : Among the focuses are SDG 7, aimed at ensuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable ac...

As one of Neoenergia's main strategies, the reduction of gas emissions permeates the company's path along its trajectory and foresees a goal of zeroing all levels by 2050.



The company invests and carries out a series of measures, which reinforce and contribute to this mission, in addition to being in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provided by the United Nations (UN). Among the focuses are SDG 7, aimed at ensuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable access to energy for all, in addition to SDG 13, which aims to take urgent measures to combat climate change and its consequences.

The growth in demand for clean energy is a trend anticipated by Neoenergia, which has invested in the area for more than 20 years, with the construction of its first wind farms, even when energy from natural resources still did not have the current role in the energy matrix Brazilian. Clean sources, such as the sun, wind and water, are considered sustainable because they have a low impact on the planet and contribute to their preservation.

Below it is possible to check the highlights in initiatives carried out so far by the company. The actions do not stop there and the company reinforces its investments in these and other actions relevant to the environment.​



Wind Energy



Electricity is essential to decarbonize the current production system, especially when planning a sustainable and efficient energy scenario. Among the strategy, using renewable resources for energy generation is one of the main factors.

Today, 86.8% of the capacity generated by Neoenegia is from renewable sources, with emphasis on hydro and wind power. In 2022, this number should exceed 90%, with the completion of the two wind complexes​ that are under development in the Northeast, becoming larger than the average for the Brazilian energy matrix. Two energy complexes are under construction: Chafariz, located in the state of Paraíba (15 parks with a capacity of 471.2 MW) and Oitis, in the states of Piauí and Bahia (12 parks with a capacity of 566.5 MW ).

Solar energy

This will be the century of renewable energies, with electricity as the basis for a more efficient, clean and economical production system. The company supplies solar generation energy from FV Luzia, a solar project in the Chafariz Wind Complex (PA), which will generate enough energy to serve more than 100,000 homes. The project was born with 20% of the energy that will be generated during its useful life, fully sold, through the Free Market. The company also offers installation of photovoltaic panels for residential customers and construction of solar plants for commercial and industrial consumers.​



Green Corridor



At the end of 2020, Neoenergia launched the Green Corridor, the largest electrovia in Brazil with fast charging stations, developed to serve cars powered by electricity. The first electric mobility corridor in the Northeast connects the capitals Salvador (BA) and Natal (RN), passing through the cities of Aracaju (SE), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE) and João Pessoa (PB).

The initiative is part of the Neoenergia Electric Mobility Program and will have more than 1,100 kilometers in length, benefiting 70 municipalities and 37 million people, with six of the nine states in the Northeast.

Fleet of electric cars

In March 2020, the company started to rely on its own fleet of vehicles powered by electricity for use in administrative activities. With that, it started making electric chargers available in all the company's regional and administrative bases, distributed in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte. The electric mobility projects developed by the company also include the investment in a fully electric truck for use in maintenance services of the distribution network.

According to a study carried out by the Electric Mobility Program of the United Nations (UN), means of transport represent 25% of all CO2 emissions in the world and, therefore, the importance of awareness and change in society's habits . The electrification of the fleet will be the future of rural and urban vehicular mobility and Neoenergia will have a large participation in this process.​



Sustainability Index Certifications

Neoenergia prioritizes an energy model that aims at the well-being of people and the preservation of the planet, integrating the company's long-term vision of aiming for a better future, without compromising the present results. As part of its strategy, it entered two relevant financial market indexes. One of them was the 16th portfolio of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) B3 - Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão, and, as of January 2021, in which it will be part of the 39 companies in 15 sectors that together add up to R $ 1, 8 trillion in market value. The other, the 11th portfolio of the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) B3, which runs until April 30, 2021 and gathers 62 shares of 58 companies belonging to 22 sectors, totaling R $ 3.3 trillion in market value.​​​​