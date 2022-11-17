Neoenergia S A : At COP 27, Neoenergia executive reinforces importance of the role of companies in the energy t ...

15/11/2022

Solange Ribeiro, who is also vice-president of the Global Compact Council, participated in dialogues on renewable energy investments for climate action

Solange Ribeiro, Vice President of Regulation, Institutional and Sustainability of Neoenergy and Vice-President of the UN Global Compact Council, participated in the 27th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27), held in the first two weeks of November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The executive reinforced the need to increase climate ambition between countries and businesses. For Solange, the energy transition with renewable energy is a solution to the climate crisis and the private sector is ready to invest and accelerate decarbonization.

The executive said at a Global Compact event during cop, that companies are key to accelerating energy transition with renewables and providing energy security, stable energy prices and job opportunities. " Decarbonization and profitability are fully compatible. The energy sector plays a crucial role in enabling other sectors to achieve climate goals. Current crises demonstrate the need to accelerate the energy transition to increase energy autonomy and reduce emissions. The structural solution is clear: more renewable, more networks and digitization," emphasizes Solange Ribeiro.

For her, it is necessary that senior leadership understands that the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) are not only a priority, but values inserted in the most strategic forums of companies and decision-making. She says that safe energy policies, encourage innovation and new technologies such as green hydrogen and promote multisectoral partnerships are also needed.

According to Solange Ribeiro, advancing the energy transition with sustainable bases will require large investments. "Investors have already understood that betting on companies that adopt sustainability in their strategy poses less risk to business." This movement of the capital market is aligned with Neoenergia's ESG strategy and we see it as a great opportunity to accelerate our investments in the growth of our renewable park, modernization and digitization of the network and expansion of transmission lines, necessary for the decarbonization and electrification of the Brazilian economy", says the executive.

The Vice President of Regulation, Institutional and Sustainability of Neoenergia, Solange Ribeiro, has a trajectory of more than 35 years in the electricity sector, being almost 20 in the company. In addition to holding the position on the Global Compact Council, the executive is vice-president of the National System Operator's Council (ONS) and the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Base Industries (Abdib). Engaged in favor of a sustainable and inclusive agenda, he is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) and the Advisory Board of the E+ Energy Transition Institute. Neoenergia relies on Solange Ribeiro's experience and influence in the electricity sector to make assertive decisions.

The COP, The United Nations Conference on Climate Change or the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) conference is held annually bringing together governments, civil society and businesses. The goal is to discuss solutions to environmental problems affecting the planet and seek globally applicable mechanisms through negotiations and agreements to contain climate change. This year the event takes place from 6 to 18 November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and presents debates on the central aspects for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Neoenergia and Iberdrola, the company's parent company, participate annually in COP, with the objective of showing their commitments to a sustainable energy model.​​