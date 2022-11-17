Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:21 2022-11-17 pm EST
14.71 BRL   -1.74%
02:19pNeoenergia S A : At COP 27, Neoenergia executive reinforces importance of the role of companies in the energy t ...
PU
11/08Neoenergia S A : invests in internet of things for smart meters and management platform
PU
11/04Neoenergia S A : boosts wind and solar generation in q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : At COP 27, Neoenergia executive reinforces importance of the role of companies in the energy t ...

11/17/2022 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15/11/2022

At COP 27, Neoenergia executive reinforces importance of the role of companies in the energy transition
cop27;energy transition


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

Solange Ribeiro, who is also vice-president of the Global Compact Council, participated in dialogues on renewable energy investments for climate action

Solange Ribeiro, Vice President of Regulation, Institutional and Sustainability of Neoenergy and Vice-President of the UN Global Compact Council, participated in the 27th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27), held in the first two weeks of November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The executive reinforced the need to increase climate ambition between countries and businesses. For Solange, the energy transition with renewable energy is a solution to the climate crisis and the private sector is ready to invest and accelerate decarbonization.

The executive said at a Global Compact event during cop, that companies are key to accelerating energy transition with renewables and providing energy security, stable energy prices and job opportunities. " Decarbonization and profitability are fully compatible. The energy sector plays a crucial role in enabling other sectors to achieve climate goals. Current crises demonstrate the need to accelerate the energy transition to increase energy autonomy and reduce emissions. The structural solution is clear: more renewable, more networks and digitization," emphasizes Solange Ribeiro.

For her, it is necessary that senior leadership understands that the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) are not only a priority, but values inserted in the most strategic forums of companies and decision-making. She says that safe energy policies, encourage innovation and new technologies such as green hydrogen and promote multisectoral partnerships are also needed.

According to Solange Ribeiro, advancing the energy transition with sustainable bases will require large investments. "Investors have already understood that betting on companies that adopt sustainability in their strategy poses less risk to business." This movement of the capital market is aligned with Neoenergia's ESG strategy and we see it as a great opportunity to accelerate our investments in the growth of our renewable park, modernization and digitization of the network and expansion of transmission lines, necessary for the decarbonization and electrification of the Brazilian economy", says the executive.

About Solange Ribeiro

The Vice President of Regulation, Institutional and Sustainability of Neoenergia, Solange Ribeiro, has a trajectory of more than 35 years in the electricity sector, being almost 20 in the company. In addition to holding the position on the Global Compact Council, the executive is vice-president of the National System Operator's Council (ONS) and the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Base Industries (Abdib). Engaged in favor of a sustainable and inclusive agenda, he is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) and the Advisory Board of the E+ Energy Transition Institute. Neoenergia relies on Solange Ribeiro's experience and influence in the electricity sector to make assertive decisions.

About COP 27

The COP, The United Nations Conference on Climate Change or the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) conference is held annually bringing together governments, civil society and businesses. The goal is to discuss solutions to environmental problems affecting the planet and seek globally applicable mechanisms through negotiations and agreements to contain climate change. This year the event takes place from 6 to 18 November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and presents debates on the central aspects for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Neoenergia and Iberdrola, the company's parent company, participate annually in COP, with the objective of showing their commitments to a sustainable energy model.​​

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 19:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
02:19pNeoenergia S A : At COP 27, Neoenergia executive reinforces importance of the role of comp..
PU
11/08Neoenergia S A : invests in internet of things for smart meters and management platform
PU
11/04Neoenergia S A : boosts wind and solar generation in q3 2022
PU
11/01Neoenergia S A : enhances security with automation and scanning of substations
PU
10/26Transcript : Neoenergia S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/25Neoenergia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/25Neoenergia S A : files BRL 2.5 billion in Cash EBITDA in Q3
PU
10/04Neoenergia S A : signs contract for transmission lots leased at ANEEL auction for lines in..
PU
08/26Neoenergia S A : investments in energy efficiency actions total R$ 54.5 million in the fir..
PU
07/27Transcript : Neoenergia S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 281 M 7 366 M 7 366 M
Net income 2022 3 563 M 652 M 652 M
Net Debt 2022 34 650 M 6 336 M 6 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,08x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 18 171 M 3 323 M 3 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 15 058
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,97 BRL
Average target price 24,44 BRL
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Capelastegui Saiz Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-7.59%3 395
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%167 558
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.63%75 420
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.92%71 602
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.72%68 372
ENEL S.P.A.-27.07%54 311