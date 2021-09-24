Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : Competition will be set on Sunday (26), between Corinthians and Palmeiras. Regardless of who w ...

09/24/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Competition will be set on Sunday (26), between Corinthians and Palmeiras. Regardless of who wins, this season has already entered the history of the sport.

This Sunday (26), will be the decision of the 9th edition of Brasileirão Neoenergia. An unprecedented final between Corinthians and Palmeiras. In the first match, 1-0 to Timon. In the match, scheduled for 21h, or Alviverde turns this score, or will watch the main opponent celebrate the national title. Regardless of who wins in the São Paulo derby, this season has already entered the history of the sport. That's because, for the first time since the CBF took over the competition in 2013, Brasileirão has experienced the pinnacle of investment in women's soccer. With teams strengthening, players of the Brazilian national team acting in the country, broadcasts of the games on open and closed TV, the arrival of a historical sponsorship provided the sport with a great advance.

Neoenergia became the first company in the country to exclusively support the Brazilian national team and the national club competition. With a contract valid for the next four years, the sponsor's goal has a lot of synergy with what women's sport has wanted for some years: to expand women's participation in the social and professional context, combined with gender equity and offering better opportunities for athletes.

Women have struggled for years to break prejudice and the idea that sport is no place for them. Girls grew up hearing that the ball, the tatami, the clues and so many other spaces were not possible to be occupied. And it was with the support of the sport practiced by women that the company began to contribute with a strong way in the insertion of women in activities previously considered predominantly male.

Women in the field

Financial independence is one of the main forms of women's empowerment and therefore promoting equal access to the labour market is essential.

Neoenergia is part of the Spanish group Iberdrola and together the companies develop a project that boosts the participation of women in the sport. Currently, more than 330,000 athletes are subsidized in the world.

"We believe in equality in all fields and share with these players the same values as effort, overcoming, professionalism, teamwork. These sportsmen are the mirror in which many men and women are targeted, they are examples for so many others who see in sport a window of opportunities for social change. In addition to being a primary right, equality is also one of the essential foundations for building a more prosperous world forall," said Marcus de Barros Pinto, Superintendent of Communication at Neoenergia.

Currently, Neoenergia has 43% of women in its corporate teams, and in the Executive Board the proportion is 44% female presence. And the company continues to act so that these numbers are even more expressive in the coming years and also diverse.

Neoenergia reviewed its Human Resources processes and, according to the company, began to work in recruitment and selection to promote more inclusive selection processes. The idea is to form your leadership for diversity management, continue to promote actions for empowerment and combat ing prejudice, not admitting any kind of discrimination.

More than sponsoring women's football, the arrival of Neoenergia to Brazilian sport brings with it important values. The 90 minutes of a game we love can turn into a great platform for good examples.

Fair play, gender equality, the fight against prejudice, sustainability, are attitudes that completely transform and improve our life in society.

Next Sunday, we will see women on the field as protagonists of a sport that can be the main agent of a collective change. They will compete for the highest place on the podium knowing that they will have the support of a company that cares about women's empowerment. And the unheard of dérbi in the final of the Women's Brasileirão will be as historic as the arrival of Neoenergia, supporting and valuing women's sport.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
05:52pNEOENERGIA S A : Competition will be set on Sunday (26), between Corinthians and Palmeiras..
PU
09/22NEOENERGIA S A : has begun mobilization to move forward on another stage of one of its mai..
PU
09/21NEOENERGIA S A : The Deputy Ceo of Neoenergia, Solange Ribeiro, participates, on the SDG M..
PU
09/21NEOENERGIA S A : Believing that culture plays an essential role in building a more inclusi..
PU
09/16NEOENERGIA S A : The initiative is part of the Client´s Day celebration. The company expec..
PU
09/16NEOENERGIA S A : The insourcing enables benefits such as operational gains, better quality..
PU
09/15NEOENERGIA S A : Solange Ribeiro, Deputy CEO of Neoenergia, join Paul Polman as co Vice-Ch..
PU
09/15NEOENERGIA S A : Participants will have the opportunity to know the operation of an electr..
PU
09/13NEOENERGIA S A : Customers registered in the Social Tariff of Electric Energy will not be ..
PU
09/10NEOENERGIA S A : Belonging to the group of saguis of the Amazon, the monkey was identified..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 431 M 6 263 M 6 263 M
Net income 2021 2 575 M 482 M 482 M
Net Debt 2021 28 185 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 19 239 M 3 600 M 3 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,85 BRL
Average target price 25,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Isabel García Tejerina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-10.05%3 631
NEXTERA ENERGY5.34%159 432
ENEL S.P.A.-14.46%84 421
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.47%75 703
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.51%67 399
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.55%67 130