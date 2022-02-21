Log in
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/21 04:07:00 pm
15.95 BRL   -0.75%
05:41pNEOENERGIA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
02/18Iberdrola Unit To Sell Stake In Brazilian Hydroelectric Company
MT
02/18TRANSCRIPT : Neoenergia S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
Neoenergia S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

02/21/2022 | 05:41pm EST
NEOENERGIA S.A.

COMPANHIA ABERTA | CVM nº 01553-9

CNPJ/ME nº 01.083.200/0001-18 | NIRE 33.300.266.003

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

MUDANÇA NA COMPOSIÇÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO E DO COMITÊ DE

AUDITORIA ESTATUTÁRIO

A Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia" ou "Companhia"), nos termos do disposto na Lei nº. 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada, e na Resolução CVM nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, comunica aos acionistas e ao mercado em geral que:

Em reunião do Conselho de Administração, realizada no dia 17 de fevereiro de 2022, a Sra. Marina Grossi foi nomeada ao cargo de membro titular do Conselho de Administração (conselheira independente), tendo em vista a vacância do referido cargo após renúncia da Sra. Isabel Tejerina, em 15 de dezembro de 2021, sendo também indicada como membro titular dos Comitês de Auditoria e Remuneração e Sucessão, bem como Presidente do Comitê de Sustentabilidade.

Por fim, a Companhia informa que o mandato da Sra. Marina Grossi será coincidente com os demais membros do Conselho de Administração, ou seja, até 23 de agosto de 2023, de forma condicionada à ratificação pela Assembleia Geral da Companhia subsequente, que se realizará no mês de abril de 2022.

Rio de Janeiro, 21 de fevereiro de 2022.

Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha

Diretor Executivo de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores

NEOENERGIA S.A.

PUBLIC COMPANY| CVM nº 01553-9

CNPJ/ME nº 01.083.200/0001-18 | NIRE 33.300.266.003

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE STATUTORY

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Law 6.404, of December 15th, 1976, and CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23rd, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

At a meeting of the Board of Directors, held on February 17, 2022, Ms. Marina Grossi was appointed to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors (independent director), in view of the vacancy of said position after the resignation of the Ms. Isabel Tejerina, on December 15, 2021, being also appointed as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee and Remuneration and Succession Committee, as well as President of the Sustainability Committee.

Finally, the Company informs that the term of office of Ms. Marina Grossi will coincide with the other members of the Board of Directors, that is, until August 23, 2023, subject to ratification by the subsequent General Meeting of the Company, which will be held in the month of April 2022.

Rio de Janeiro, February 21st, 2022.

Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


