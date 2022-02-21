Neoenergia S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

NEOENERGIA S.A.

PUBLIC COMPANY| CVM nº 01553-9

CNPJ/ME nº 01.083.200/0001-18 | NIRE 33.300.266.003

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE STATUTORY

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia" or "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of Law 6.404, of December 15th, 1976, and CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23rd, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

At a meeting of the Board of Directors, held on February 17, 2022, Ms. Marina Grossi was appointed to the position of effective member of the Board of Directors (independent director), in view of the vacancy of said position after the resignation of the Ms. Isabel Tejerina, on December 15, 2021, being also appointed as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee and Remuneration and Succession Committee, as well as President of the Sustainability Committee.

Finally, the Company informs that the term of office of Ms. Marina Grossi will coincide with the other members of the Board of Directors, that is, until August 23, 2023, subject to ratification by the subsequent General Meeting of the Company, which will be held in the month of April 2022.

Rio de Janeiro, February 21st, 2022.

Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer