Neoenergia S A : Contributing to the growth of the Brazilian market, Neoenergia invested R$ 2 billion in transm...

​Transmission networks are responsible for safely and reliably bringing the energy produced in generating plants to consumers. That is why the expansion of this system is the basis for the development of the electricity sector. Contributing to the growth of the Brazilian market, Neoenergia invested R$ 2 billion in transmission projects in 2020, when it energized two substations and 359 kilometers of transmission lines, with advance deliveries in up to 25 months. The investment was 235% higher than in 2019, representing an increase of R$ 1.3 billion over the previous year. The company stood out in the last auction held by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) in December, acquiring the lot with greater extension of the event.

'In 2020, we were able to overcome the challenges and move forward with our projects, accelerating investments and generating jobs. With innovation, efficiency and planning, we carry out our works with resource savings and anticipation of the schedule, which confirms the expected rates of return, generates value for our investors and contributes to the growth of the electricity sector', says the Director of Transmission of Neoenergia, Luís Alves.

Last year, Sobral (CE) ,Biguaçu (SC) and three sections of the Dourados project (MS) were energized, which represented more than half of the 578 kilometers of the transmission line. All projects were acquired in the auction held in April 2017 - lots 4, 20, 22 and 27 - and added, in 2020, R$ 79 million of RAP (Allowed Annual Revenue), that is, 75.9% of the total forecast.

The substations have Static Reactive Compensator, one of the most modern technologies on the market. To enable the start of the biguaçu commercial operation safely in July last year, the company used augmented reality technology to commission the substation. The projects were also responsible for environmental innovations, such as pioneering the use of eucalyptus stowers to access transmission towers, avoiding the grounding of flooded areas and thus contributing to the conservation of local biodiversity and landscape.

Neoenergia already has three other projects in operation and eight more under construction, with emphasis on the acquisition of lote 2 of the December 2020 auction. The new project will be the largest of the company in extension, with the construction of 1,091 kilometers of lines mainly in Bahia, in addition to Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. In all, the company has 1,038 kilometers of lines in operation and about 6,000 kilometers under construction. The number greater than the distance between the extreme points of Brazil from east to west - the source of the Moa River in Acre and Ponta do Seixas, in Paraíba, which are 5,000 kilometers from each other.

Accelerated works

With the acceleration of the projects, Neoenergia has good anticipation forecasts, in relation to the business plan and the contractual deadlines of ANEEL, for the delivery of the two final segments of the Dourados transmission line and other projects that are under construction. Acquired in the auction held by the regulatory body in December 2017, the line has, in total, 729 kilometers cutting the states of Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia and aims to contribute to the energy exchange between the North and Northeast regions and drain part of the production of the Belo Monte hydroelectric power plant (PA),which has the company's participation. In 2020, 1,363 jobs were created.

The Santa Luzia (PB) transmission line, sold in lot 6 of the same auction, generated 943 jobs in 2020 and is also at an accelerated pace. The project will be responsible for draining the energy generated by the Chaf​​ariz Wind Complex, which is under construction in Paraíba and is one of the company's main projects in clean generation. To prevent the contamination of employees by covid-19, a strict health and safety protocol was adopted in all works, which provides for testing of professionals, mandatory use of masks and intensification of personal hygiene measures and environments.

Innovation to move forward

Due to the pandemic, Neoenergia had to innovate to continue with the environmental licensing processes necessary for the advancement of transmission projects. To this end, the first virtual public hearings of the electricity sector were held in partnership with Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and state environmental agencies. The digitization included the developments of Vale do Itajaí, acquired in lot 1 of auction 004/2018, and Lagoa dos Patos, auctioned in lot 14 of the same event. In lot 1, the previous licenses of three substations were obtained. In lot 14, the Marmeleiros and Livramento substations and the Santa Maria-Livramento transmission line are already under construction. Lots 2 (Guanabara, in Rio de Janeiro) and 3(Itabapoana, between Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais) of the same auction are also in the process of licensing, in addition to lot 9 (Rio Formoso, bahia) of auction 002/2019.

