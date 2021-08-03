Neoenergia S A : Delivered DCs represent a strengthening of Neoenergia's reliability and competitiveness, as th ...

​

Neoenergia invested in the construction of new Distribution Centers (DCs) of Coelba (BA) and Cosern (RN) concessionaires. Aimed at storing and distributing items such as transformers, cables and personal protective equipment to maintenance and network construction teams, the Delivered DCs represent a strengthening of Neoenergia's reliability and competitiveness, as they place the company as a logisticreference among the country's energy distributors. The modern buildings have more adequate infrastructure to meet the activities and able to keep up with the growth of operations.

'The change of distribution centers is a major milestone for Coelba and Cosern, representing a new moment for improving the quality of logistics processes and execution in the field, with more safety, productivity and assertiveness in the movement of materials. It is a great gift for our operations and the result of a joint work of our teams',says the Director of Processes and Technology of Neoenergia, Heron Fontana.

Among the innovations is the WMS System - Warehouse Management System, for warehouse management.' The technology enables the use of bar codes for the receipt, storage and dispatch of materials. The result is the reduction in the time of movement of products in the warehouse, generating greater reliability in the processes and consequent increase in efficiency', declares the manager of corporate logistics of Neoenergia, Vanessa Godinho.

Structure

The facilities of both DCs have road scale infrastructure, laboratory to ensure the quality of materials received, waterproofed area for storage of transformers with water and oil separator box, as well as an air-conditioned area for storage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

'All materials in the Distribution Centers are used in the maintenance and construction of network, such as conductors, insulators and connectors. We receive purchases and direct them to teams on a daily basis. That's why it's important to have an efficient and fast infrastructure for distribution to take place on site, quantity and momentsneeded,' explains Neoenergia Logistics specialist Andre Privat. He also points out that the process of moving from the old DCs to the new ones involved a large logistics operation, so that the operation would not stop any days.

The new Distribution Center of Coelba occupies an area of 47,320 m² and is located in Conceição do Jacuípe (BA), a strategic area for the flow of products to the interior of the state, because it is on the banks of BR 324. With a 12-meter high right foot, it provides an internal storage capacity of 12,000 pallet positions, rather than the 2,848 positions previously existing. In addition, it now has six docks of receipt and shipment, compared to the two docks on the old DC, a growth that will allow to triple customer service, reducing time and increasing the efficiency of deliveries.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the new Cosern DC is located in São José de Mipibu, with a total area of 24,973 m². The expectation is to generate a reduction of costs with the increase of storage space, with 3,442 more pallet door positions and increase of the leveling docks and forklift, which allows access to 100% of the storage area.

The DCs of the other distributors of Neoenergia - Celpe (PE) and Elektro (SP/MS) already operate according to the standard delivered in Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte. It is expected that, in 2022, the project will reach Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília,which began operations by the company in March of this year. ​​