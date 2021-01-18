Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : In Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, Neoenergia's ener...

01/18/2021 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​ On the next two Sundays, January 17and 24, students from all over the country will take the national high school exam (Enem). In Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, Neoenergia's energy distributors have prepared a special plan to ensure the supply of energy in the 593 municipalities they serve and their test sites. In total, more than 3,000 kilometers of the electricity distribution network were inspected in the cities where Enem will be applied.

The planning, carried out in recent months, had inspections and preventive maintenance in the electrical circuits that meet the test sites, in addition to the structuring of special scales for the activation of technical teams in case of needs.

During the two Sundays, a contingent of readiness teams will be mobilized, involving more than 700 employees. With this, the concessionaires reinforce the reliability of the electrical system and prevent any disturbances in the power supply during the day of tests.

On enem days, scheduled shutdowns will be avoided in places that may impact the application of the tests. The call center service will be with special stopover and there will also be remote monitoring of the test sites.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:07:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:26pNEOENERGIA S A : The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized, since J..
PU
01:08pNEOENERGIA S A : In Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Mato G..
PU
12:04pTHROUGH ITS DISTRIBUTORS : Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (RN) and Elektro (SP/..
PU
01/14NEOENERGIA S A : Through its distributors, Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (RN) ..
PU
01/14NEOENERGIA S A : Educar Transforma Initiative marks the second phase of actions ..
PU
01/06NEOENERGIA S A : The company received authorization to start construction of sev..
PU
01/05NEOENERGIA S A : As summer approaches and temperatures rise, there is an increas..
PU
01/04NEOENERGIA S A : In view of the challenges, Neoenergia Institute has allocated r..
PU
2020NEOENERGIA S A : The program, which continues in Bahia until December 2021, has ..
PU
2020NEOENERGIA S A : The international quality certification attests that the compan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 129 M 5 145 M 5 145 M
Net income 2020 2 167 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2020 21 044 M 3 991 M 3 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 22 819 M 4 347 M 4 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,37 BRL
Last Close Price 18,80 BRL
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.6.70%4 347
NEXTERA ENERGY6.34%160 722
ENEL S.P.A.7.04%108 859
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.84%88 262
ORSTED A/S-5.79%80 035
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.60%67 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ