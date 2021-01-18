Neoenergia S A : In Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, Neoenergia's ener...

​ On the next two Sundays, January 17and 24, students from all over the country will take the national high school exam (Enem). In Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, Neoenergia's energy distributors have prepared a special plan to ensure the supply of energy in the 593 municipalities they serve and their test sites. In total, more than 3,000 kilometers of the electricity distribution network were inspected in the cities where Enem will be applied.

The planning, carried out in recent months, had inspections and preventive maintenance in the electrical circuits that meet the test sites, in addition to the structuring of special scales for the activation of technical teams in case of needs.

During the two Sundays, a contingent of readiness teams will be mobilized, involving more than 700 employees. With this, the concessionaires reinforce the reliability of the electrical system and prevent any disturbances in the power supply during the day of tests.

On enem days, scheduled shutdowns will be avoided in places that may impact the application of the tests. The call center service will be with special stopover and there will also be remote monitoring of the test sites.