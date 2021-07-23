Neoenergia S A : Injected energy increased 11% in the second quarter of 2021. The number points to a gradual ec ...

​​​Data point to gradual economic recovery. In the second quarter, energy consumption returns to levels similar to those recorded before the health crisis

In the midst of the adversities caused by the pandemic, Neoenergia's distributors achieved positive results that demonstrate the market's recovery trajectory in their concession areas - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (PE), Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília (DF). Injected energy increased 11% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year strongly impacted by restrictive measures against coronavirus. The number points to a gradual economic recovery and that, at the present moment, brings energy consumption to levels similar to those recorded before the health crisis.

In this scenario, the company's effort was to ensure the 15.6 million customers flexibility and special payment conditions. On another front, actions to combat losses, the group recovered 331 GWh, enough to supply 1.8 million inhabitants, more than the population of a capital such as Recife. Recognized for its strong presence in the distribution segment through Coelba, Celpe, Cosern and Elektro, the company took over the management of the concessionaire in the federal capital on March 2, incorporating 1.1 million customers. Adding to this company's customer base, the total increase for Neoenergia was 1.4 million.

The four distributors that were already managed by the group recorded a growth of 23.7% in injected energy from April to June of this year, compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the comparison of the semester, the percentage was 14.3%. Considering the figures of Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, the energy injected in 2Q21 was 18,702 GWh and, in the first six months of the year, 37,208 GWh, an increase of 6.8% compared to the same period of 2020.

The collection indexes are one of the highlights in the results of the five distributors. At Cosern, it was Cosern 98.94%; at Elektro, Coelba, 98.19%; at Coelba, 97.67%; and Celpe, 97.45%. Considering the first quarter of 2021, Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília presented an index of 95.52%.

To achieve these levels, companies have carried out several actions, mainly focused on the use of new technologies. Payment is already facilitated at Neoenergia through the online tools provided since last year by Conexão Digital, Research and Development project (R&D) to modernize customer processes and journeys. It is noteworthy that the company was the first in the electricity sector to offer the option of payment of the bill by PIX. There are also invoice delivery services through WhatsApp, self-reading service, debit trading platform and the possibility to request a new connection in a fully online and automated way.

In the second quarter, 17 million charges were sent through SMS and electronic attendant (IVR, acronym for Audible Response Unit), in addition to more than 1 million by e-mail. The concessionaires followed 80,000 customer facilities in order to avoid losses in the process with fraud or shutdowns. Systematic actions were aimed at large clients and government agencies.

A new trading matrix was also implemented for Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, standardized with the other companies in the group. In all, in the five concessionaires, negotiations were conducted with 125,000 consumers, more than 22,000 in the Federal District, reaching approximately R$ 53 million.

Recovery of 331 GWh

The group's distributors carried out actions to combat losses that resulted in the recovery of 331 GWh of energy in the first half, enough to supply 1.8 million inhabitants for a month. In 290,000 inspections, more than 192 GWh were recovered and 219,000 obsolete or defective meters were replaced. More than 452,000 public lighting points were inspected and 46,000 stowaways were regularized. The distributors also had police support in 118 actions.

Elektro and Cosern remain within the regulatory limit considering the total losses 12 months (index that calculates the ratio between the injected energy and the billed energy, accumulated in 12 months), with 6.78% and 9.55%, respectively. Coelba showed an indicator of 14.85% in 2Q21, consolidating the third quarter followed by a reduction in the index. At Celpe, it was the second consecutive quarter of decline in losses, recording 16.96%. Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília recorded losses in the 12 months of 13.86%, 0.17 p.p. below the 1Q21 indicator, which is a reflection of the company's management. ​