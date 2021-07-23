Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : Injected energy increased 11% in the second quarter of 2021. The number points to a gradual ec ...

07/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​​​Data point to gradual economic recovery. In the second quarter, energy consumption returns to levels similar to those recorded before the health crisis

In the midst of the adversities caused by the pandemic, Neoenergia's distributors achieved positive results that demonstrate the market's recovery trajectory in their concession areas - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (PE), Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília (DF). Injected energy increased 11% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year strongly impacted by restrictive measures against coronavirus. The number points to a gradual economic recovery and that, at the present moment, brings energy consumption to levels similar to those recorded before the health crisis.

In this scenario, the company's effort was to ensure the 15.6 million customers flexibility and special payment conditions. On another front, actions to combat losses, the group recovered 331 GWh, enough to supply 1.8 million inhabitants, more than the population of a capital such as Recife. Recognized for its strong presence in the distribution segment through Coelba, Celpe, Cosern and Elektro, the company took over the management of the concessionaire in the federal capital on March 2, incorporating 1.1 million customers. Adding to this company's customer base, the total increase for Neoenergia was 1.4 million.

The four distributors that were already managed by the group recorded a growth of 23.7% in injected energy from April to June of this year, compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the comparison of the semester, the percentage was 14.3%. Considering the figures of Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, the energy injected in 2Q21 was 18,702 GWh and, in the first six months of the year, 37,208 GWh, an increase of 6.8% compared to the same period of 2020.

The collection indexes are one of the highlights in the results of the five distributors. At Cosern, it was Cosern 98.94%; at Elektro, Coelba, 98.19%; at Coelba, 97.67%; and Celpe, 97.45%. Considering the first quarter of 2021, Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília presented an index of 95.52%.

To achieve these levels, companies have carried out several actions, mainly focused on the use of new technologies. Payment is already facilitated at Neoenergia through the online tools provided since last year by Conexão Digital, Research and Development project (R&D) to modernize customer processes and journeys. It is noteworthy that the company was the first in the electricity sector to offer the option of payment of the bill by PIX. There are also invoice delivery services through WhatsApp, self-reading service, debit trading platform and the possibility to request a new connection in a fully online and automated way.

In the second quarter, 17 million charges were sent through SMS and electronic attendant (IVR, acronym for Audible Response Unit), in addition to more than 1 million by e-mail. The concessionaires followed 80,000 customer facilities in order to avoid losses in the process with fraud or shutdowns. Systematic actions were aimed at large clients and government agencies.

A new trading matrix was also implemented for Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, standardized with the other companies in the group. In all, in the five concessionaires, negotiations were conducted with 125,000 consumers, more than 22,000 in the Federal District, reaching approximately R$ 53 million.

Recovery of 331 GWh

The group's distributors carried out actions to combat losses that resulted in the recovery of 331 GWh of energy in the first half, enough to supply 1.8 million inhabitants for a month. In 290,000 inspections, more than 192 GWh were recovered and 219,000 obsolete or defective meters were replaced. More than 452,000 public lighting points were inspected and 46,000 stowaways were regularized. The distributors also had police support in 118 actions.

Elektro and Cosern remain within the regulatory limit considering the total losses 12 months (index that calculates the ratio between the injected energy and the billed energy, accumulated in 12 months), with 6.78% and 9.55%, respectively. Coelba showed an indicator of 14.85% in 2Q21, consolidating the third quarter followed by a reduction in the index. At Celpe, it was the second consecutive quarter of decline in losses, recording 16.96%. Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília recorded losses in the 12 months of 13.86%, 0.17 p.p. below the 1Q21 indicator, which is a reflection of the company's management.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
12:48pNEOENERGIA S A : Injected energy increased 11% in the second quarter of 2021. Th..
PU
07/20NEOENERGIA S A : Sport that mobilizes crowds, football causes large crowds in st..
PU
07/16NEOENERGIA S A : In 2021, more than 100 actions were attended by Neoenergia volu..
PU
07/15NEOENERGIA S A : The action plan implemented in the hydroelectric plant has init..
PU
07/14NEOENERGIA S A : The system minimizes power interruption in cases of so-called "..
PU
07/12NEOENERGIA S A : Enterprise has operational synergy with wind generation assets ..
PU
07/12NEOENERGIA S A : A public call will be made for the selection of projects to pre..
PU
07/09NEOENERGIA S A : A clean and renewable source, wind power has been growing in th..
PU
07/08NEOENERGIA S A : Check out an article written by the CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ru..
PU
07/08NEOENERGIA S A : The first results already demonstrate advantages such as the re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 888 M 6 740 M 6 740 M
Net income 2021 1 779 M 344 M 344 M
Net Debt 2021 29 177 M 5 637 M 5 637 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 21 970 M 4 247 M 4 245 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,10 BRL
Average target price 25,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.2.72%4 365
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.34%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.85%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.41%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.41%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.26%65 138