NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : Innovation is the key for Neoenergia to continue improving the quality of services for its 14 ...

02/01/2021 | 02:00pm EST
Innovation is Neoenergia​'s k​ey to continue improving the quality of services for its 14 million customers in five Brazilian states. To ensure reliability and safety in an increasingly data transmission scenario and anticipate the demand that will be generated by the expansion of smart grids, the company has just started an important project to modernize the communication network of its four concessionaires - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Co​sern (RN) and Elek​tro (SP and MS). Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology will be used, a more efficient, multi-service data forwarding solution.

'Network and operation scanning motivates the expansion of our own communication network with this technology, which can transport all types of services with low latency and high speed. The MPLS protocol is the most modern technology in data transport and with it we will prepare our distributors for the management of the energy system in the DSO model (Operator of the Distribution System, in the translation of English), managing the electrical networks, the new services to customers, and allowing the integration of distributed generation and electric vehicles,forexample', says the superintendent of Smart Grids of Neoenergia, Heron Fontana.

MPLS differs from traditional technologies by routing through labels, making data packet forwarding more efficient. With this technology, the need for processing is reduced and the c omunication is faster. It is a high availability and agile protocol, which can make data switching between routes in up to 50 milliseconds, therefore more appropriate for large data traffic. Due to these advantages, it is now used in the networks of the largest telephone operators in the country.

Important benefits of using this technology for Neoenergia are also versatility and scalability. With MPLS, all existing infrastructure is optimized and can be used for operational technology applications, i.e. for electrical grid and substation equipment and, in addition, support corporate information technology applications.

'We will be able to transform ourselves into a service provider within the company, with different types of traffic and quality of service. We may add any traffic to meet the needs of the company, such as monitoring substations or IoT applications (internet of things, in english translation). MPLS allows a more efficient management of the communication network, with greater availability and agility, which results in higher quality in the operation and the provision of services to customers'explains neoenergia's Telecommunications Supervisor, Victor Aragão.

The technology also allows to give more security to the transport of data in operational and corporate communications, by allowing the use of virtual private networks (VPN), which protects with encryption the communication between the source and the destination, thus ensuring the integrity of the data. Traffic capacity when using MPLS can increase by up to 10 times compared to the protocols currently used, from 1 to 10 gigabits per second.

Neoenergia's project is expected to last three years and will be started at two of its distributors in the Northeast. The first stage, which should be completed at the end of 2021, provides for the implementation of the technology in Celpe in the stretch between Recife and Caruaru, in the Agreste pernambucano, and also in Cosern, in the Metropolitan Region of Natal. Throughout the other phases, Coelba and Elektro will benefit from the modernisation of networks.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 18:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 26 924 M 4 922 M 4 922 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2020 21 044 M 3 847 M 3 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 21 933 M 4 008 M 4 010 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 18,07 BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.2.55%4 008
NEXTERA ENERGY4.82%158 430
ENEL S.P.A.-1.03%101 054
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.40%83 187
ORSTED A/S-6.15%80 013
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.66%69 180
