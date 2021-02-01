Neoenergia S A : Innovation is the key for Neoenergia to continue improving the quality of services for its 14 ...

Innovation is Neoenergia​'s k​ey to continue improving the quality of services for its 14 million customers in five Brazilian states. To ensure reliability and safety in an increasingly data transmission scenario and anticipate the demand that will be generated by the expansion of smart grids, the company has just started an important project to modernize the communication network of its four concessionaires - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Co​sern (RN) and Elek​tro (SP and MS). Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) technology will be used, a more efficient, multi-service data forwarding solution.

'Network and operation scanning motivates the expansion of our own communication network with this technology, which can transport all types of services with low latency and high speed. The MPLS protocol is the most modern technology in data transport and with it we will prepare our distributors for the management of the energy system in the DSO model (Operator of the Distribution System, in the translation of English), managing the electrical networks, the new services to customers, and allowing the integration of distributed generation and electric vehicles,forexample', says the superintendent of Smart Grids of Neoenergia, Heron Fontana.

MPLS differs from traditional technologies by routing through labels, making data packet forwarding more efficient. With this technology, the need for processing is reduced and the c omunication is faster. It is a high availability and agile protocol, which can make data switching between routes in up to 50 milliseconds, therefore more appropriate for large data traffic. Due to these advantages, it is now used in the networks of the largest telephone operators in the country.

Important benefits of using this technology for Neoenergia are also versatility and scalability. With MPLS, all existing infrastructure is optimized and can be used for operational technology applications, i.e. for electrical grid and substation equipment and, in addition, support corporate information technology applications. 'We will be able to transform ourselves into a service provider within the company, with different types of traffic and quality of service. We may add any traffic to meet the needs of the company, such as monitoring substations or IoT applications (internet of things, in english translation). MPLS allows a more efficient management of the communication network, with greater availability and agility, which results in higher quality in the operation and the provision of services to customers'explains neoenergia's Telecommunications Supervisor, Victor Aragão.

The technology also allows to give more security to the transport of data in operational and corporate communications, by allowing the use of virtual private networks (VPN), which protects with encryption the communication between the source and the destination, thus ensuring the integrity of the data. Traffic capacity when using MPLS can increase by up to 10 times compared to the protocols currently used, from 1 to 10 gigabits per second.

Neoenergia's project is expected to last three years and will be started at two of its distributors in the Northeast. The first stage, which should be completed at the end of 2021, provides for the implementation of the technology in Celpe in the stretch between Recife and Caruaru, in the Agreste pernambucano, and also in Cosern, in the Metropolitan Region of Natal. Throughout the other phases, Coelba and Elektro will benefit from the modernisation of networks.