Neoenergia S.A.

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : Innovative Research and Development (R&D) project evaluates market, technology, regulatory and...

02/04/2021 | 01:57pm EST
What will the distributor of the future be like? Integrated, with smart grids and focus on the consumer experience. This path is mapped by Neoenergia and will be deepened with the Smart Future project, a computational simulation tool that analyzes in an integrated way the economic and technical impacts of new technologies and regulatory frameworks in order to create a sustainable business model in the face of changes in the electricity sector. The project is a Research and Development (R&D) initiative, regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), and is in the initial stage of research to identify international scenarios of regulatory frameworks and consumer behavior.

The solution developed by Neoenergia allows the evaluation of market, technology and regulatory scenarios. For example, it is possible to simulate customers' interest in solar energy systems and the estimated amount of photovoltaic panel installation, and then define a smart grid roadmap for the company and assess how much investment will be needed and what changes can be made in the regulatory environment to make this happen, resulting in information that can support industry initiatives with regulators.

'In this way, the distributor has a broad view of the impact of these factors on the company's performance and can make decisions from there, with a more assertive planning considering all the possibilities of the future',says José Antônio Brito, corporate manager of Research and Development at Neoenergia.

One of the differentials of 'SmartF', whose name means Simulation and Modeling of the Future Regulatory and TechnologicalEnvironment, is the possibility of simulating several long-term scenarios at the same time and quickly in forecasts.

'These are comprehensive and detailed simulations, which take into account a large amount of data and information from the company, which generate assertive technical and economic planning models and can be used in an agile way so that we can evaluate various scenarios with the benefit of analyzing everything in an integratedway', says Raphael Carvalho, project manager at Neoenergia.

Areas of interest

The key word of the project is integration and so there is a broad involvement of areas of the company, since the effects of scenarios that consider the behavior of customers, the distributor and the regulator will be evaluated. In the tool, situations related to distributed energy resources, such as storage systems, electric vehicles and solar generation will be analyzed. All vehicle modeling will be constructed from the results obtained in the Green Corridor project of Neoenergia, the first electric mobility electrovia in the Northeast that will connect Salvador to Natal, passing through six capitals of the region. Another aspect linked to customers that will be considered are the investments and benefits associated with digitizing the relationship with the consumer based on the data of the Digital Connection.

Similarly, the evaluation of investments in networks is another relevant theme, because it deals with advanced technologies of operation, measurement and automation of smart grids, as well as alternatives to traditional network investments, such as batteries. With regard to the regulatory framework, different incentives and energy policies will be evaluated in order to propose more efficient, innovative and sustainable regulatory alternatives for the sector.

The 'SmartF' is expected to develop for two years and will be completed by the end of 2022.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
