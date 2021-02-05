Neoenergia S A : Innovative Research and Development (R&D) project evaluates market, technology, regulation and...

How will be the distribution company in the future? That path will be mapped by Neoenergia and will be researched in details with the Smart Future project, a computer simulation tool that analyzes in an integrated manner the economic and technical impacts of new technologies and regulatory frameworks in order to create a sustainable business model in view of the changes of the electric power industry. The project is a Research and Development (R&D)​ initiative, regulated by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel), and it is under the initial research stage to identify international scenarios for regulatory frameworks and consumer behavior.

The solution developed by Neoenergia enables the evaluation of market, technology and regulation scenarios. For example: it is possible to simulate the interest of customers for solar power systems and the estimated amount of photovoltaic panel installations, in order to then set a smart grid route for the company to evaluate how much of an investment will be required and which changes may be carried out in the regulatory environment for its performance, resulting into information that may subsidize initiatives in favor of the industry with the regulatory agencies. 'Thus, the distribution company has a broad view of the impact of those factors on the company's activities and may make decisions hence, with a more assertive planning, considering all future possibilities', said José Antônio Brito, Neoenergia's Research and Development corporate manager.

One of 'SmartF' differentials, which name means Simulation and Modeling of the Future Regulatory and Technological Environment, is the possibility of simulating a number of long-term scenarios at the same time and with quick forecasts. 'They are comprehensive and detailed simulations which take account of a great amount of the company's data and information, which result into assertive technical and economic planning models and may be used in a quick manner so we may evaluate different scenarios with the benefit of analyzing everything in an integrated manner', stated Raphael Carvalho, Neoenergia's project manager.