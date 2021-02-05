Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : Innovative Research and Development (R&D) project evaluates market, technology, regulation and...

02/05/2021 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

How will be the distribution company in the future? That path will be mapped by Neoenergia and will be researched in details with the Smart Future project, a computer simulation tool that analyzes in an integrated manner the economic and technical impacts of new technologies and regulatory frameworks in order to create a sustainable business model in view of the changes of the electric power industry. The project is a Research and Development (R&D)​ initiative, regulated by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel), and it is under the initial research stage to identify international scenarios for regulatory frameworks and consumer behavior.

The solution developed by Neoenergia enables the evaluation of market, technology and regulation scenarios. For example: it is possible to simulate the interest of customers for solar power systems and the estimated amount of photovoltaic panel installations, in order to then set a smart grid route for the company to evaluate how much of an investment will be required and which changes may be carried out in the regulatory environment for its performance, resulting into information that may subsidize initiatives in favor of the industry with the regulatory agencies. 'Thus, the distribution company has a broad view of the impact of those factors on the company's activities and may make decisions hence, with a more assertive planning, considering all future possibilities', said José Antônio Brito, Neoenergia's Research and Development corporate manager.

One of 'SmartF' differentials, which name means Simulation and Modeling of the Future Regulatory and Technological Environment, is the possibility of simulating a number of long-term scenarios at the same time and with quick forecasts. 'They are comprehensive and detailed simulations which take account of a great amount of the company's data and information, which result into assertive technical and economic planning models and may be used in a quick manner so we may evaluate different scenarios with the benefit of analyzing everything in an integrated manner', stated Raphael Carvalho, Neoenergia's project manager.

The keyword for the project is integration and, for that reason, there is a broad involvement of the company's areas, since the effects of scenarios taking into consideration the behavior of customers, distribution company and regulator will be evaluated. In the tool, situations related to distributed energy resources will be analyzed, such as storage systems, electric vehicles​ and solar power generation. All vehicle modeling will be built from the results obtained from Neoenergia's Green Corridor project, the first electric pipeline for electric mobility in Northeastern region, which will connect Salvador to Natal, passing through six capitals of the region. Another aspect related to the customers to be taken into consideration is the investments and benefits associated to the consumer relationship digitalization based on Digital Connection data.

Likewise, the evaluation of grid investments is another relevant topic, since it regards advanced operation, metering and automation technologies for smart grids, in addition to alternatives for the traditional grid investments, such as batteries. With respect to the regulatory framework, different incentives and energy policies will be evaluated in order to propose more effective, innovative and sustainable regulatory alternatives for the industry.

'SmartF' is expected to be developed within two years and will be completed by late 2022.​​

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
09:33aNEOENERGIA S A : Innovative Research and Development (R&D) project evaluates mar..
PU
06:59aNEOENERGIA S A : has prepared guidelines to reinforce the safety of the populati..
PU
03:43aNEOENERGIA S A : The electricity bill price is directly associated to the custom..
PU
02/04NEOENERGIA S A : Innovative Research and Development (R&D) project evaluates mar..
PU
02/03NEOENERGIA S A : In summer, consumers need to be more attentive to not feel the ..
PU
02/03NEOENERGIA S A : The milestone represents the reach and activity of the company'..
PU
02/01NEOENERGIA S A : Innovation is the key for Neoenergia to continue improving the ..
PU
01/29NEOENERGIA S A : Reconnection request, integration with virtual assistant on Wha..
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : The company entered into a partnership with the RecargaPay appl..
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : The brand is focused on SDG 7, aimed at assuring reliable, sust..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 924 M 5 011 M 5 011 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2020 21 044 M 3 917 M 3 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 23 086 M 4 312 M 4 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 19,02 BRL
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.7.95%4 262
NEXTERA ENERGY7.58%162 603
ENEL S.P.A.3.38%104 141
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.33%82 988
ORSTED A/S-7.88%77 498
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.05%69 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ