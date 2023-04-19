Neoenergia S A : Institute presents Memory of Activities 2022

18/04/2023

An important part of Neoenergia's private social investment, the Neoenergia Institute has just presented the balance sheet of its actions carried out last year. More than 169,000 people benefited in 127 municipalities in 16 states, in addition to the Federal District, through 42 programs focused on social, cultural and environmental development. The details of the initiatives make up the Memory of Activities 2022 released on Wednesday (19).

The release of the report also marks the debut of the Neoenergia Institute on Instagram, which this year celebrates its fifth anniversary. The official profile aims to increase the visibility of the Neoenergia brand and strengthen the relationship with stakeholders, especially local communities, social and cultural organizations, as well as representatives of the third sector.

The arrival on the platform meets a need that has become increasingly evident in recent years with the new digital demands of society. Among the main programs are: Transforming Energy into Culture, the Impactô Social Acceleration Program, the Inspire Award and Coralizar, dedicated to the preservation of corals on the coast of Pernambuco.

"We are committed to promoting socioeconomic development in the Brazilian regions in which we are present, acting to value the local culture and contributing to improve the quality of life within the good ESG practices and aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda," says Renata Chagas, director of the Neoenergia Institute.

The executive emphasizes the importance of the role of organizations as agents of social transformation to support the promotion of community initiatives. "I believe that private social investment has the power to be a key mechanism for the contribution of resources to our projects and programs for the benefit of society. We are helping to improve the reality for future generations," added Renata Chagas.

Through five pillars of action - Training and Research, Biodiversity and Climate Change, Art and Culture, Social Action and Institutional Collaboration - the programs promoted by the Neoenergia Institute contributed to 15 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, reaching 46 of the 169 goals established by the SDGs. The result represents an increase of more than 10% over the previous year.



With the collaboration and support of partner institutions, 107 civil society organizations, impact businesses, collectives and associations were positively impacted. With this in mind, the report was built based on testimonials that give visibility to the experiences shared with the institution's initiatives.



" The support of the Neoenergia Institute helped us to reach other places, helped us to improve our structure and is an achievement of a partner that we can talk to, can access. These relationships are very important to me, because they are relationships that last, which is very significant," says Cintia Sant'Anna, creator of the Between Heaven and Favela Institutein Morro da Providência, Rio de Janeiro.

