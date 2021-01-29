Neoenergia S A : Reconnection request, integration with virtual assistant on WhatsApp and invoice sharing are s...

​Lighter and more affordable tool focuses on consumer usability

Request for reconnection, integration with virtual assistant on WhatsApp, invoice sharing, these are some of the novelties that Neoenergia launched with the new application that has now arrived at Elektro, the company's concessionaire that serves 223 municipalities in São Paulo and five in Mato Grosso do Sul. Innovation privileges the usability of the client, which facilitates access to services and information, besides having new actions. The expectation is that innovation will reach the other concessionaires of the company - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE) and Cosern (RN) - in the second half of 2021, further expanding the presence of digital services among customers.

'The application has become more dynamic and accessible, with fields that simplify service requests. We remodeled the design, improved usability, created tabs and made the program lighter, all thinking about the customer service journey and the best way to meet your needs', informs neoenergia's corporate strategy and digital services manager, Renato Suplicy.

One of the new services integrated into the newly launched application that favors the customer journey is reconnection. Until then, it was necessary to enter the site or call by the call center to make the request. Now, in the application itself has a service created especially for this, in which the consumer, after paying the open bills, confirms that he has already made the payment and the system automatically notifies the distributor about the need for reconnection in the unit.

How it works

When entering the application, the customer can view the homepage, which highlights some services, such as the request for a new online connection and the loyalty program, known as 'Energy to Start Over', which rewards customers with up-to-date accounts. To access them, you don't need to log in - by clicking on the respective field, the app directs you to the specific channels for each service. After logging in or registering, the customer receives some information, such as a scheduled shutdown notice in the region where he/she lives, a place to notify the distributor of a lack of power in the residence and guidance on the self-reading service.

Then, by clicking Consumption, the customer can see the average consumption for each month. Under Invoice, you can see how to receive the account - whether it is printed or digital - and even register to receive the invoice by email or for payment by direct debit. It is also in this field that the customer can share the account to save on mobile, send by WhatsApp or copy the barcode, a novelty that integrates the technologies in a practical and accessible way.

In addition, you can view the requests you make, with detailed history, status, and tracking of each. Finally, in Menu, there is a list of the main services available by the application, such as 2nd way account, direct debit, email invoice, reconnection and lack of power. Still within Menu, by clicking on Contact Us, the customer can be redirected to WhatsApp and distributor's website, in addition to receiving tips and guidance on the safe use of energy.

'It was about six months developing the new application, in steps that included usability among customers and identification of the services most requested by them. Thus, we were able to create an easy tool to navigate and more in line with the expectations of consumers', concludes the business specialist, responsible for the product at Neoenergia, Christiane Costa.