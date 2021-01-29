Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : Reconnection request, integration with virtual assistant on WhatsApp and invoice sharing are s...

01/29/2021 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lighter and more affordable tool focuses on consumer usability

Request for reconnection, integration with virtual assistant on WhatsApp, invoice sharing, these are some of the novelties that Neoenergia launched with the new application that has now arrived at Elektro, the company's concessionaire that serves 223 municipalities in São Paulo and five in Mato Grosso do Sul. Innovation privileges the usability of the client, which facilitates access to services and information, besides having new actions. The expectation is that innovation will reach the other concessionaires of the company - Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE) and Cosern (RN) - in the second half of 2021, further expanding the presence of digital services among customers.

'The application has become more dynamic and accessible, with fields that simplify service requests. We remodeled the design, improved usability, created tabs and made the program lighter, all thinking about the customer service journey and the best way to meet your needs', informs neoenergia's corporate strategy and digital services manager, Renato Suplicy.

One of the new services integrated into the newly launched application that favors the customer journey is reconnection. Until then, it was necessary to enter the site or call by the call center to make the request. Now, in the application itself has a service created especially for this, in which the consumer, after paying the open bills, confirms that he has already made the payment and the system automatically notifies the distributor about the need for reconnection in the unit.

How it works

When entering the application, the customer can view the homepage, which highlights some services, such as the request for a new online connection and the loyalty program, known as 'Energy to Start Over', which rewards customers with up-to-date accounts. To access them, you don't need to log in - by clicking on the respective field, the app directs you to the specific channels for each service. After logging in or registering, the customer receives some information, such as a scheduled shutdown notice in the region where he/she lives, a place to notify the distributor of a lack of power in the residence and guidance on the self-reading service.

Then, by clicking Consumption, the customer can see the average consumption for each month. Under Invoice, you can see how to receive the account - whether it is printed or digital - and even register to receive the invoice by email or for payment by direct debit. It is also in this field that the customer can share the account to save on mobile, send by WhatsApp or copy the barcode, a novelty that integrates the technologies in a practical and accessible way.

In addition, you can view the requests you make, with detailed history, status, and tracking of each. Finally, in Menu, there is a list of the main services available by the application, such as 2nd way account, direct debit, email invoice, reconnection and lack of power. Still within Menu, by clicking on Contact Us, the customer can be redirected to WhatsApp and distributor's website, in addition to receiving tips and guidance on the safe use of energy.

'It was about six months developing the new application, in steps that included usability among customers and identification of the services most requested by them. Thus, we were able to create an easy tool to navigate and more in line with the expectations of consumers', concludes the business specialist, responsible for the product at Neoenergia, Christiane Costa.

The initiative is part of The Digital Connection,considered the most important Brazilian project focused on the client carried out by the Research and Development (R&D) sector, regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).​


Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 19:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
02:36pNEOENERGIA S A : Reconnection request, integration with virtual assistant on Wha..
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : The company entered into a partnership with the RecargaPay appl..
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : The brand is focused on SDG 7, aimed at assuring reliable, sust..
PU
01/27NEOENERGIA S A : Among the focuses are SDG 7, aimed at ensuring reliable, sustai..
PU
01/27NEOENERGIA S A : Aiming at ensuring that its Business are increasingly resilient..
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : In Brazil, more than 80% of the energy consumed comes from rene..
PU
01/24NEOENERGIA S A : The hydroelectric plants that belong to Neoenergia carry out se..
PU
01/21NEOENERGIA S A : In Brazil, it is the first company to offer this model for new ..
PU
01/21NEOENERGIA S A : Initiative is promoted through the Vale Luz project, developed ..
PU
01/21NEOENERGIA S A : The initiative aims to put into practice the philosophy of agil..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 924 M 4 934 M 4 934 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2020 21 044 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 22 091 M 4 071 M 4 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 18,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.3.29%4 071
NEXTERA ENERGY6.88%161 545
ENEL S.P.A.1.51%103 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.35%84 868
ORSTED A/S-3.74%81 992
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.09%67 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ