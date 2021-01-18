Log in
Neoenergia S.A.

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
News 
All News

Neoenergia S A : The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized, since January 1st, the power cut due t...

01/18/2021 | 01:26pm EST
Since January 1, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) has authorized the power cut for delinquency of low-income classified customers. However, Neoenergia's distributors decided to adopt the action only from the next day 25. Consumers with open invoices with companies are being re-warned and therefore have the opportunity to negotiate debts during this week and avoid discontinuation of supply. As a way to facilitate the discharge of debts, the concessionaire is offering differentiated conditions. Exclusively for low-income customers, the company zeroed in on financing interest.

As a way to ensure more convenience and security for customers, special conditions are also offered on the Trading Portal, available on the distributors' website. In the online environment, the user finds a number of advantages in the payment of invoices, such as cash discharge, full payment in the debit with the virtual card Caixa Elo (Emergency Aid) or installment up to 12 times on the credit card. In the negotiation, the cards of the Flags Master, Visa, Hiper, Elo and Amex are accepted. To use the portal services and have access to the trading options, it is necessary to make the access informing the CPF and the client's contract account. After this first step, you can view the debit and available payment terms. The company also stresses that face-to-face service stores and telephone service are also prepared to inform customers of the debt situation and complete the negotiation.

'The power cut is the last resort used by the company, before all administrative measures are adopted for the discharge of the debt that the client is informed by letter, SMS, email or telephone, provided they are updated. To avoid the suspension of supply, the company is making available conditions, really differentiated to customers in this time of difficulty', comments the Director of Customer Services of Neoenergia, Luiz Flávio Xavier de Sá.

Through the Internet, the company is prepared to serve customers with the same quality and speed, through digital channels. There are more than 30 service options available, such as: requesting a second account, exchanging ownership and requesting reconnection of the service.

The company reinforces that all customers who have email, SMS and WhatsApp, can request the digital account mode,reducing the need for face-to-face delivery of accounts, and having their energy bill always at hand.

NEOENERGIA DISTRIBUTORS' WEBSITES:

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:25:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
