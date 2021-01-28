Log in
NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : The brand is focused on SDG 7, aimed at assuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable ...

01/28/2021 | 12:16pm EST
As one of Neoenergia's main strategies, the reduction of gas emissions permeates the company's path throughout its trajectory and estimates a goal of reducing all levels to zero by 2050.


The company invests and carries out a series of measures, which reinforce and contribute to this mission, in addition to being in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provided by the United Nations (UN). The brand is focused on SDG 7, aimed at assuring reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable access to energy for all, in addition to SDG 13, aimed at adopting urgent actions to combat climate change and its impacts.

The growth in demand for green energy is a trend anticipated by Neoenergia, which has been investing in the area for over 20 years, with the construction of its first wind farms, even when energy from natural resources did not have the current role in the Brazilian energy mix yet. Clean sources, such as the sun, wind and water, are considered as sustainable because they have a low impact on the planet and contribute to its preservation.

It is possible to check as follows the highlights of initiatives carried out so far by the company. The actions do not stop there, and the company reinforces its investments in these and other actions relevant to the environment.

Wind Energy

Electricity is essential to decarbonize the current production system, particularly when planning a sustainable and efficient energy scenario. Among the strategies, using renewable resources for energy generation is one of the main factors.

Today, 86.8% of the power generated by the company stems from renewable sources, with a highlight for hydro and wind sources. In 2022, this figure should exceed 90%, with the completion of the two wind complexes under development in the Northeast region, becoming larger than the average of the Brazilian energy mix. There are two energy complexes under construction: Chafariz, located in the State of Paraíba (15 farms with a capacity of 471.2 MW) and Oitis, in the States of Piauí and Bahia (12 farms with a capacity of 566.5 MW).

Solar energy

This will be the century of renewable energies, with electricity as the basis for a more efficient, clean and economical production system. The company supplies solar generation energy from FV Luzia, a solar project in the Chafariz Wind Complex (PA), which will generate enough energy to serve more than 100,000 homes. The project was born with 20% of the energy that will be generated during its useful life, fully sold, through the Free Market. The company also offers installation of photovoltaic panels for residential customers and construction of solar plants for commercial and industrial consumers.​

Green Corridor

At late 2020, Neoenergia launched the Green Corridor, the largest electrical pipeline in Brazil with fast charging stations, developed to serve electric cars. The first electric mobility corridor in the Northeast region connects the capitals Salvador (BA) and Natal (RN), passing through the cities of Aracaju (SE), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE) and João Pessoa (PB).

The initiative is part of Neoenergia's Electric Mobility Program and will be more than 1,100 kilometers long, benefiting 70 cities and 37 million people, serving six out of the nine States in the Northeast region.

Fleet of electric cars

In March 2020, the company started to rely on its own fleet electric vehicles to be used in administrative activities. Thus, the company started to provide electric chargers in all regional and administrative bases, distributed around the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte. The electric mobility projects developed by the company also include investment in a fully electric truck to be used in distribution network maintenance services.

According to a study conducted by the United Nations (U.N.) Electric Mobility Program, the means of transportation accounts for 25% of all CO2 global emissions worldwide and this is why it is important to bring awareness and change the society's habits. The electrification of the fleet will be the future of rural and urban vehicular mobility and Neoenergia will be hugely part of this process.

Sustainability Index Certifications

Neoenergia prioritizes an energy model that aims at the well-being of people and the preservation of the planet, by integrating the company's long-term vision of aiming for a better future, without compromising the current results. As part of its strategy, it joined two relevant financial market indexes. One of them was the 16th portfolio of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, and, as of January 2021, in which it will be part of the 39 companies from 15 sectors that altogether add up to BRL 1.8 trillion in market value. The other one, the 11th portfolio of the Carb​on Efficient Index (ICO2 B3), which is in force until April 30, 2021 and gathers 62 shares of 58 companies belonging to 22 sectors, amounting to BRL 3.3 trillion in market value​

Neoenergia SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
