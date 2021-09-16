Neoenergia S A : The initiative is part of the Client´s Day celebration. The company expects to reach the more ...

​



Neoenergia clients enrolled in the Electricity Social Tariff (TSEE) and who have outstanding invoices may enjoy, as of this Wednesday (15), the Saldão Baixa Renda (Low-Income Sale, in a free translation), which offers discounts and payment facilities in the energy bill. The initiative is part of the Client´s Day celebration. The company expects to reach the more than 3 million customers registered in the TSEE, served by its concessionaires Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN) and Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) and, soon, Neoenergia Brasília (DF).

The Low-Income Sale offers discounts that can reach 36% and installments in up to 18 times. 'The goal is to offer more flexibility and practicality to consumers, who will have an improved customer service experience and an easier payment process. The company has the client at the center of its business and the realization of initiatives that favor this seeks to favor a journey that meets the needs of consumers,' says Ângela Barreto, supervisor at Neoenergia.

Neoenergia's senior analyst, Roberta Mansur, explains that the campaign offers exemption from the collection of interest, fines and charges such as the General Price Index-Market (IGP-M) and the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA). 'The discounts obtained with the exemption will be shown in the next invoice for customers who pay in cash or negotiate,' she says. To participate, one just needs to access the service channels of the distributors, such as website, WhatsApp and call center, and enjoy the advantages.

What the Social Tariff is

The Electricity Social Tariff is a benefit that grants discounts of up to 65% in the electricity bill for customers classified as low-income. To qualify, the residential consumer unit must have the family registered in the Unified Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government. It is necessary to have the Social Identification Number - NIS, and have a monthly family income per person lower than or equal to half the national minimum wage, regardless of whether or not they have the Bolsa Família (a Brazilian government direct income transfer program, aimed at families in poverty throughout the country) benefit. (Welfare, in English).

Since 2020, the company has adopted an innovative strategy and proactively carries out the registration, increasing the base of customers enrolled in the Social Tariff by 15%. For those who still do not have the benefit, it is possible to check the requirements and documentation on the distributors' websites and register both through the virtual agency and through WhatsApp of each concessionaire. The data will be confirmed in the Federal Government's database and then the deadline for accreditation in the program is five working days, with the start of the benefit in the next invoice.

Integrated service

By keeping the customer at the center of the business, Neoenergia seeks to create and integrate service channels that connect and facilitate the lives of consumers, offering digital services that provide autonomy, ease and accessibility. One of the main initiatives created with this objective is the Digital Connection, considered the most important Brazilian Research and Development (R&D) project focused on the customer in the electric sector, regulated by the National Agency of Electric Energy (ANEEL). 'Digital Connection contemplates the delivery of more than 100 products, such as the virtual assistant, available on Facebook and WhatsApp. Recently, we have reached 10 million services, a number achieved in 16 months of operation,' says the Corporate Manager of Digital Strategy and Services at Neoenergia, Renato Suplicy.

One of the highlights of the virtual assistant is the debt consultation and negotiation service. The innovation, launched in May this year, reached the milestone of R$16 million in debts negotiated via chatbot, being the most used channel by customers for this type of service. The service, which already existed on the website, allows customers of the distribution companies Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN) and Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) to use the virtual assistant to check the existence of pending debts with the distributor and negotiate in the way that best suits their reality as a client without the need to leave home.

