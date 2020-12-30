Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : The international quality certification attests that the company's Internal Audit acts in comp...

12/30/2020 | 08:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neoenergiareceived the Quality Assessment (QA) certification, granted by the Spanish Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), an international organization that assesses the quality of internal audit departments for public and private sector organizations.

'The certification is an extremely relevant recognition that Internal Audit adheres to the highest quality standards recommended by international regulations. We always use the best practices to fulfill our activities of contributing to the governance of all the group's companies', states Neoenergia's Internal Audit superintendent, Juliano Berton.

The international quality certification attests that the company's Internal Audit acts in compliance with the standards defined in the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF). The assessment is performed by IIA auditors and recognizes the use of appropriate resources for process improvement within the organization.

The audit process for the certification was kicked off in July 2020, with the revision of standards and technical studies by Neoenergia's team of internal auditors. The next audit will be carried out in 2025.

The company's Internal Audit area is linked to the group's Board of Directorsand is responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of governance processes and risk management, supervising internal control systems. The objective is that the company remains with its outstanding role in the Brazilian electricity sector, with transparency and excellence in management, creating value for all its stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 13:20:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
08:21aNEOENERGIA S A : The international quality certification attests that the compan..
PU
08:15aNEOENERGIA S A : The Brazilian economy has undergone several transformations in ..
PU
12/27NEOENERGIA S A : stands out for its pioneer spirit by being the first company in..
PU
12/26NEOENERGIA S A : has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substa..
PU
12/26NEOENERGIA S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and feat..
PU
12/26NEOENERGIA S A : The additional equipment will increase the plant's operation re..
PU
12/21NEOENERGIA S A : National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has decided to reactiva..
PU
12/16NEOENERGIA S A : New project will have its energy traded at the free market and ..
PU
12/15NEOENERGIA S A : The section measures 149 kilometers of transmission lines and i..
PU
12/15Brazil regulator to further analyze outflow at Belo Monte dam
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 142 M 5 201 M 5 201 M
Net income 2020 2 038 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2020 21 611 M 4 141 M 4 141 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 21 193 M 4 097 M 4 061 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,17 BRL
Last Close Price 17,46 BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-29.82%4 097
NEXTERA ENERGY24.43%147 577
ENEL S.P.A.17.02%103 028
IBERDROLA, S.A.27.89%88 106
ORSTED A/S84.69%88 040
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.48%66 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ