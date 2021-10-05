Log in
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : The new course, called "Strategic Planning for Sociocultural Organizations", will train up to ...

10/05/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
Training will qualify managers to build innovative strategies for their sociocultural project and contribute to the generation of positive social impact. Registration begins on Monday (4)

In order to promote art and culture in the states of Pernambuco, Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte, areas of activity of three Neoenergia distributors, the Neoenergia Institute has been promoting formative actions through the Energy That Transform Caravan. The new course, called "Strategic Planning for Sociocultural Organizations", will train up to 40 cultural managers in the use of new methodologies that allow to build an innovative strategy for their sociocultural project, contributing to the expansion of its social impact. Registration was opened on Monday (4), on the site www.institutoneoenergia.org.br.

The training will be held between 18 and 20 October, lasting eight hours and with classes taught in virtual format. The entire Caravan will be free. At the end, students will receive a certificate of participation and have access to the contents and materials used in the course.

The Neoenergia Institute has been carrying out the Caravana project to enable workers in the cultural sector to expand their knowledge in innovative methodologies, from project development to fundraising. It is an initiative that we understand as very important of our pillar of Art & Culture, to contribute to the cultural promotion of projects of great social impact in the regions where we are present. We understand that carrying out the project is a way to boost initiatives already developed by organizations and producers that work with artistic and cultural activities",says Renata Chagas, ceo of the Neoenergia Institute.

The intention is that at the end of the course all participants have extensive knowledge about how to build a project, with innovative and strategic planning. The course can support cultural managers in the reflection of their actions and what are the possible social impacts to be realized through their initiatives.

The Caravan Energia Que Transforma is a contribution of the Neoenergia Institute and the distributors Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia Pernambuco and Neoenergia Cosern, to strengthen initiatives focused on Art and Culture and that support sociocultural managers to improve their projects in generating social impact. The initiative is also carried out in partnership with Ekloos Institute.

SERVICE

Inscriptions: http://www.institutoneoenergia.org.br

Registration period: October 4 until the vacancies are filled

Date of realization:

October 18 - Course in Bahia

October 19 - Course in Pernambuco

October 20 - Course in Rio Grande do Norte

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Selected participants will receive a confirmation email for their participation with details of access to the course.

Neoenergia SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
