Neoenergia S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and features sections addressing its pe





Neoenergia Institute has just launched its first website, featuring a new platform for social project management, targeted to organizations acting with initiatives that are adherent to the pillars of Training and Research, Biodiversity and Climate Change, Art and Culture and Institutional Collaboration. The new website showcases the Institute's performance, with sections addressing its performance pillars, programs and projects supported, telling its history as Neoenergia's social arm and is actions aligned with Fundación Iberdrola's master plan, for meeting 2030 Agenda, in addition to the entire work aimed at strengthening the partnership network, seeking to contribute to the country's sustainable development.

The website launch was one more challenge overcome by the Institute this year which, at the beginning of the pandemic, acted immediately on the reorientation of its social investments, implementing from emergency actions, such as the distribution of food and strengthening of local restaurants and cooperatives in 8 communities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, to the implementation of online courses, in partnership with the Ekloos Institute, in the search of solutions for the continuity of the actions carried out with partner organizations and supported projects, in the digital environment, as well as the allocation of funds for the fight against the fires in Pantanal.

For us, the website is one more challenge overcome this year, as our team has been well focused on dialogue and finding solutions for the continuity of our projects with digital adjustment, as well as meeting the local demands of the regions where we are present. The website is one more open door of transparent dialogue with society. We are also happy to launch our platform for social project management so that organizations are able to present initiatives that are aligned with our performance pillars', explains Renata Chagas, IN's CEO.

The website address is:

