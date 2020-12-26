Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and features sections addressing its pe

12/26/2020 | 09:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Neoenergia Institute has just launched its first website, featuring a new platform for social project management, targeted to organizations acting with initiatives that are adherent to the pillars of Training and Research, Biodiversity and Climate Change, Art and Culture and Institutional Collaboration. The new website showcases the Institute's performance, with sections addressing its performance pillars, programs and projects supported, telling its history as Neoenergia's social arm and is actions aligned with Fundación Iberdrola's master plan, for meeting 2030 Agenda, in addition to the entire work aimed at strengthening the partnership network, seeking to contribute to the country's sustainable development.

The website launch was one more challenge overcome by the Institute this year which, at the beginning of the pandemic, acted immediately on the reorientation of its social investments, implementing from emergency actions, such as the distribution of food and strengthening of local restaurants and cooperatives in 8 communities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, to the implementation of online courses, in partnership with the Ekloos Institute, in the search of solutions for the continuity of the actions carried out with partner organizations and supported projects, in the digital environment, as well as the allocation of funds for the fight against the fires in Pantanal.

For us, the website is one more challenge overcome this year, as our team has been well focused on dialogue and finding solutions for the continuity of our projects with digital adjustment, as well as meeting the local demands of the regions where we are present. The website is one more open door of transparent dialogue with society. We are also happy to launch our platform for social project management so that organizations are able to present initiatives that are aligned with our performance pillars', explains Renata Chagas, IN's CEO.

The website address is:

http://www.institutoneoenergia.org.br/

ABOUT NEOENERGIA INSTITUTE

Neoenergia Institute is aimed at fostering the development of social and environmental action in the areas of operation of Neoenergia, its sponsor, by supporting society in the management and promotion of selected projects, reinforcing the company's brand and commitment with the development of local culture and economy.

For the 2018 to 2022 cycle, the challenge of Neoenergia Institute is to collaborate directly with the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN. The main objectives are the contribution to the improvement of the life quality of the most vulnerable people and the commitment to sustainable development, through carrying out projects in the scope of the following pillars: Training and Research, Biodiversity and Climate Change, Art and Culture, Social Action and Institutional Collaboration, which seeks alliances to achieve the SDGs.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 14:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
10:21aNEOENERGIA S A : has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substa..
PU
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and feat..
PU
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The additional equipment will increase the plant's operation re..
PU
12/21NEOENERGIA S A : National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has decided to reactiva..
PU
12/16NEOENERGIA S A : New project will have its energy traded at the free market and ..
PU
12/15NEOENERGIA S A : The section measures 149 kilometers of transmission lines and i..
PU
12/15Brazil regulator to further analyze outflow at Belo Monte dam
RE
12/11Brazil's Belo Monte dam owners challenge order to raise outflow
RE
12/04NEOENERGIA S A : Iberdrola's Neoenergia Wins Auction for Brazil's CEB Distribuic..
DJ
12/03NEOENERGIA S A : Access to electricity is a fundamental social right of every ci..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 045 M 5 396 M 5 396 M
Net income 2020 1 892 M 364 M 364 M
Net Debt 2020 21 799 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 20 853 M 4 004 M 4 013 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,31 BRL
Last Close Price 17,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-30.95%4 004
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ