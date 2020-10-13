Log in
NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : The publishing, carried out in a partnership with Save Brasil, also celebrates the Bird World ...

10/13/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
​​Coloring Book - Migratory Birds

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 19:34:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 27 386 M 4 910 M 4 910 M
Net income 2020 2 214 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2020 21 882 M 3 923 M 3 923 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 20 865 M 3 729 M 3 741 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,27 BRL
Last Close Price 17,19 BRL
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-30.91%3 772
NEXTERA ENERGY26.23%149 671
ENEL S.P.A.8.70%90 321
IBERDROLA, S.A.20.59%80 104
ORSTED A/S52.39%69 952
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.26%69 171
